P Yungin Drops "Red Steps" Ahead Of Never Broke Again Compilation Album

Early last month, NBA YoungBoy entered into a global partnership with Motown Records, which extended down to every artist on his Never Broke Again Label, including P Yungin.

Six weeks later, Motown took to their official Instagram page to announce that Never Broke Again: The Compilation Volume One, is set to drop November 19. Along with the announcement, the NBA crew looked to P Yungin to get things started with his new record, "Red Steps."

"Red Steps", which comes with visuals of the "I'm On" rapper sparking up in front of a Rolls Royce in the middle of a cemetery, is a ballad about the sacrifices Yungin had to make to get to where he is, and about the sacrifices his day-ones couldn't make for him. Spitting over a piano-driven trap instrumental, Yungin raps about trust issues, sipping lean to ease the anxiety and his willingness to go to war if anyone comes at him sideways.

Quotable Lyrics

Deep up in my feelings, I been focused on my career, for real

How you gon' talk that sh*t and your man just got killed?

He just caugh a sub, been through it all, and he still strong

He saw the dream, he had a vision, went up on his own

