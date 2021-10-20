mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

P Yungin Drops "Red Steps" Ahead Of Never Broke Again Compilation Album

Taylor McCloud
October 20, 2021 13:17
"Red Steps" is set to appear on the upcoming NBA compilation album.


Early last month, NBA YoungBoy entered into a global partnership with Motown Records, which extended down to every artist on his Never Broke Again Label, including P Yungin. 

Six weeks later, Motown took to their official Instagram page to announce that Never Broke Again: The Compilation Volume One, is set to drop November 19. Along with the announcement, the NBA crew looked to P Yungin to get things started with his new record, "Red Steps." 

"Red Steps", which comes with visuals of the "I'm On" rapper sparking up in front of a Rolls Royce in the middle of a cemetery, is a ballad about the sacrifices Yungin had to make to get to where he is, and about the sacrifices his day-ones couldn't make for him. Spitting over a piano-driven trap instrumental, Yungin raps about trust issues, sipping lean to ease the anxiety and his willingness to go to war if anyone comes at him sideways. 

Quotable Lyrics
Deep up in my feelings, I been focused on my career, for real
How you gon' talk that sh*t and your man just got killed?
He just caugh a sub, been through it all, and he still strong
He saw the dream, he had a vision, went up on his own

Check out "Red Steps" below and let us know what you think in the comments. 

