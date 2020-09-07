mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

P Yungin & NBA Youngboy Join Forces On "I'm On"

Aron A.
September 07, 2020
61 Views
I'm On
P Yungin Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again

P Yungin & NBA Youngboy link up on "I'm On."


P Yungin might not be a name that most are currently familiar with but he's on the come up right now. The release of his August project, Go Up Like A Jet gave a promising glimpse into what he's capable of doing. He's young and within that short project, he gave fans a dose of what he has to come. 

Just a few weeks after the project's release and he's back with what could be his biggest song to date, "I'm On" ft. NBA Youngboy. The two rappers deliver auto-tuned harmonies riddled with pain and anxiety. They reflect on the obstacles they faced, overcoming them, and ultimately, the paranoia that lingers from the streets. 

Check out P Yungin and Youngboy Never Broke Again's new collab below.

Quotable Lyrics
I lost my cousin, yeah, it fucked me up, saw him in the casket
Same day, walked up up in your funeral, was itchin' to blast it
N***as be speakin' on them bodies, but them bodies we havin'
I had no sheets on the mattress, leave yellow tape like a taxi

P Yungin YoungBoy Never Broke Again
