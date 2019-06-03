mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

P Money Drops Off "Money Over Everyone III" Ft. Giggs, JME & More

June 03, 2019 17:04
Money Over Everyone III
P Money

P Money returns with the third installment to his "Money Over Everything" series.


P Money's been getting ready for the release of the third installment in his Money Over Everyone seriesThe rapper came through earlier this year with Giggs for their banger, "Where & When" but hasn't really released too much other music off of the project ahead of its release. On Friday, he blessed us with his fourth studio album, Money Over Everyone III which continues to solidify him as one of the hottest grime rappers out right now.

Over the course of fifteen tracks, P Money drops off his latest body of work. Money Over Everyone III follows the release of the second installment which dropped in 2015. Aside from Giggs, P Money recruits a slew of collaborators such as JME, KSI, Splurgeboys and more.

Peep the new project below. 

