P Money & Silencer Team Up For "Untraditional"

There's been plenty of discussions and comments about the state of grime music. Certain rappers from the new generation of artists out of the UK clearly aren't as connected to the electronically-tinged sound as they are with hip-hop and drill. However, the legends and forefathers of the culture are still making sure the sound stays alive and their contributions to the culture remain acknowledged.

This week, P Money and Silencer, two OGs in the drill scene, came through with a brand new collaborative tape titled, Untraditional. The nine-track project is entirely produced by Silencer while P Money brings his bars to the table. Untraditional EP boasts appearances from a slew of their comrades such as JME, Frisco, Chip, Dizzee Rascal, D Double E, and more.

Check the project out below.