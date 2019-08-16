P-Lo Drops Off His New Project "SHINE" Ft. Mozzy, Kehlani, Dom Kennedy & More

P-Lo has steadily been teasing a new project for the last little while. After dropping some new singles, he came through with his new project, SHINE earlier today. Led by the singles, "Going Big," "Don't Think" ft. Mozzy, and "Just Gang," the Bay Area artist drops off his 16-track in its entirety. Aside from Mozzy, P-Lo grabs some West Coast giants such as Kehlani and Dom Kennedy for some assistance. In addition to them, P-Lo also links up with Jay Anthony, Boskoe, and Mike Sherm for the project.

Peep the tracklist below.

1. SHINE

2. Off The Chain

3. Hella Fun ft. Jay Anthony

4. Just Gang

5. Can’t Break Code

6. House ft. Mike Sherm

7. Sneeze ft. Kehlani

8. What It Takes

9. Luh U ft. Bosko

10. Don’t Think ft. Mozzy

11. All Falls Down

12. Alive

13. Here ft. Dom Kennedy

14. Jesus Piece

15. Type Beat

16. Going Big