The evolution of tattoos has been steady, as ink that was once reserved for rebels has become staples for soccer moms. While face tattoos aren't anything new, there has been an influx of artists, especially rappers, who have opted to use their mugs as sketch boards and canvasses for any little bit of art they desire. Legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne is responsible for his fair share of show-stopping antics—including biting the head off of a live bat during a concert—but in his twilight years, the Black Sabbath singer isn't as rebellious as he once was.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

The heavily-inked 72-year-old rocker was discussing tattoos on his Ozzy's Boneyard radio station when he stated that there was a limit for how much skin art he would receive. "I would never do that," he said of face tattoos. "Anything above the collar should be stopped. To be honest it makes you look dirty."

He also admitted that the older he gets, the more painful those tattoo needles feel. "When I started getting this f*cking sleeve I was like, 'I am too old, stop,'" he said. "I was 50 something and I was like, 'What the f*ck are you doing?' When he got my elbows I was like, 'What are you doing? What are you paying this f*cking as*hole to do?'" Unfortunately for Ozzy Osbourne, it doesn't look as if face tattoos are going to be a trend that slows down anytime soon. We wonder what he thinks about his collaborator Post Malone's face tats? Do you think they make people look "dirty"?

