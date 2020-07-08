Ozzy Osbourne is joining the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Paris Hilton, and more, who have joked about their own presidential ambitions in the wake of Kanye West's seemingly sincere announcement that he'd be joining the 2020 presidential race. The news came as quite a shock last week, despite the fact that Kanye has long insisted that he would one day run for president. While there are already a few discrepancies to his claim that he's in the running, like the fact that he's missed the deadline to register in multiple states, Kanye hasn't said "sike" just yet, which means the jokes will just keep on coming.

The Black Sabbath frontman has contributed to the mockery with his new line of merch. His online store now has a variety of different T-shirts, hoodies, bumper stickers, buttons, and lithographs on sale promoting his so-called presidential campaign, with the slogan "Ozzy For Presidential" printed on them. He also shared the above video announcing his new presidential line.

While Ozzy and the rest are most likely joking, Kanye has already shared a few details about his intended platform, which he is calling The Birthday Party. He also revealed that his running mate will be Wyoming preacher, Michelle Tidball.

