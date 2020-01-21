This morning, the legendary rockstar Ozzy Osbourne spoke openly about his ongoing battle with Parkinson's Disease. The revelation came to fruition during a sit-down interview with Robin Roberts of Good Morning America, during which the Prince Of Darkness reflected on the major life changes. "It's been terribly challenging for us all. I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum," reflects Osbourne, as shared by ABC News. "Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Speaking alongside him with his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne. "There's so many different types of Parkinson's — it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body," she explains. "And it's, it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

In tandem with the Parkinson's, Ozzy has also been contending with the ramifications of a catastrophic fall from stage, which ultimately led to neck surgery. As he tells it, the surgery left him with damaged nerves, an injury that proved to have some challenging side-effects. "I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold," he said. "I don't know if that's the Parkinson's or what, you know, but that's -- see, that's the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I'd never heard of nerve pain, and it's a weird feeling."

As of now, Ozzy continues to rest and recover, wanting nothing more than to return to his fans. "I feel better," he states. "I've owned up to the fact that I have -- a case of Parkinson's. And I just hope they hang on and they're there for me because I need them." Prayers up for the Prince Of Darkness, a legendary figure in music and beyond.

