Ozzy Osbourne is offering a $25,000 reward for the return of stolen instruments previously owned by Randy Rhoads, as noted by Rolling Stone. Rhoads was a close friend of Osbourne but he tragically died back in 1982. Now, many of his belonging, such as his first electric guitar has been stolen from the Musonia School of Music, which was run by his mother.

“As many of you have heard, the Musonia School of Music in N. Hollywood, CA (the school where Randy Rhoads famously taught guitar) was viciously robbed on Thanksgiving night,” Osbourne wrote on Instagram Saturday.

“Musonia was run by Randy’s late mother, Delores, and after his death 37 years ago, the school became something of a pilgrimage to his fans from all over the world. It is a place where the Rhoads Family happily opened their hearts to share the life of Randy. As you can imagine, the items that were stolen, including Randy’s first electric guitar, are irreplaceable to the Rhoads Family.”

“I am heartbroken that these treasured physical memories of Randy and Delores have been taken from the family so I’ve decided to personally offer a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction and/or return of all stolen items,” Osbourne added.

In total, a 1963 Harmony Rocket guitar, a 1970s Peavy amp head, a Marshall amp head, and a Besson trumpet owned by Delores Rhoads were taken.