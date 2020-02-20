mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ozzy Osbourne & Post Malone Rock Out On "It's A Raid"

Erika Marie
February 20, 2020 00:32
YouTube
Ozzy Osbourne is readying the release of his upcoming album—his first in 10 years.


Last month, Ozzy Osbourne revealed to the world that he was living with Parkinson's disease.  Ozzy was determined to go back on the road for his No More Tours 2, but this week the rock icon canceled the North American leg. He cited medical troubles as the reason behind the cancelation as he needed to be treated in Switzerland. Disappointed fans may not be able to see Ozzy on the road, but the singer has returned with a new single from his Friday (February 21) release Ordinary Man.

Ozzy hasn't delivered a studio album since 2010, so this forthcoming record has the rock and roll world stirring. On Wednesday (February 19), Ozzy shared "It's a Raid" featuring Post Malone, a rock-heavy duet between the artists. Ozzy recently made an appearance on Post's Hollywood's Bleeding alongside Travis Scott, so it's interesting to see the trade-off of features. 

Quotable Lyrics

I hear them breathing on my telephone
I know I'm never alone
I've been to places you should never go
God's really Satan and he's waiting for you

Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne Post Malone Ordinary Man
