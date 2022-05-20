A fire at a recording studio in Los Angeles has taken the life of one man and frightened others who were at the scene when the blaze broke out. Several outlets have reported on the Hollywood fire that occurred yesterday (May 19) evening, and it has been stated that after responders controlled the scene, they located the remains of a man. There were two others reportedly treated for smoke inhalation.

Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon Osbourne took to Instagram to reveal that her daughter, musician AimeÌe Osbourne, was at the studio recording with her producer when it lit up. "They are the lucky two that made it out alive," she wrote. "It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family."



She continued, "What happened today was beyond horrific. I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety."

"This was a very challenging fire," Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott said, mentioning the equipment made things more difficult for responders. "It was very compartmentalized inside because there were so many separate different recording studios. You had double dry wall, you had insulation, you had soundproofing that really held in the heat. It was an extremely hot fire. Zero visibility. So hot, that it burned through the floor on the first floor."

ABC7 News spoke with artist Maximillion who said that he lost $50,000 worth of equipment, and he detailed his harrowing experience with facing the flames head-on.

"I opened the door, I saw smoke coming from across the hall, I immediately reached over to grab a jug of water," he said. "I threw it at the door, flames bursted. I tried to go back to my room and grab anything I could, but flames were everywhere and we ran out the building and that was it."

