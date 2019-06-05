Ozuna's New Song "Amor Genuino" Will Have You In Your Feelings

Ozuna's become one of the hottest artists in Latin America these days. Although he's been in the game for a minute, he's gained a ton of new fans in North America in the past year or so. He collaborated with Cardi B on the single, "La Modelo" which took over the world. Now, he's getting ready for the release of his forthcoming project, Nibiru and he blessed fans with a new song today.

Ozuna surprised fans today with the release of his new single, "Amor Genuino" and it apparently has everyone in their feelings. The singer delivers a soft ballad with his new record. Many believed that he'd be giving his fans something more upbeat for the summer but it appears, Ozuna's already getting people ready for heartbreak.

Quotable Lyrics

Extrañaré tus besos

Sé que cada uno fue genuino

Mi amor fue real

Pero al final siempre lo arruino