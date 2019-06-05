mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ozuna's New Song "Amor Genuino" Will Have You In Your Feelings

Aron A.
June 04, 2019 20:06
Amor Genuino
Ozuna

Ozuna's back with his latest track.


Ozuna's become one of the hottest artists in Latin America these days. Although he's been in the game for a minute, he's gained a ton of new fans in North America in the past year or so. He collaborated with Cardi B on the single, "La Modelo" which took over the world. Now, he's getting ready for the release of his forthcoming project, Nibiru and he blessed fans with a new song today.

Ozuna surprised fans today with the release of his new single, "Amor Genuino" and it apparently has everyone in their feelings. The singer delivers a soft ballad with his new record. Many believed that he'd be giving his fans something more upbeat for the summer but it appears, Ozuna's already getting people ready for heartbreak.

Quotable Lyrics
Extrañaré tus besos
Sé que cada uno fue genuino
Mi amor fue real
Pero al final siempre lo arruino 

