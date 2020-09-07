mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ozuna Releases New Project "ENOC" Ft. Doja Cat, J Balvin & More

Aron A.
September 07, 2020 16:54
Ozuna releases his fourth studio album, "ENOC."


Ozuna has been one of the many Urbano artists who've been making international strides over the past few years. This past week, he blessed fans with his new project, ENOC which marks his fourth studio album. Serving as the follow-up to 2019's Nibiru, the project is stacked with 20 songs and a slew of guest appearances. Doja Cat, Sia, Daddy Yankee, Myke Towers, J Balvin, and many other artists grace the tracklist.

"My team and I worked hard on this album, recognizing that in these difficult times, music is the best escape and relief," Ozuna said in a press release. "I am very grateful, first to God, who makes all of this possible; my colleagues who are part of this project; my family; my work team; and especially my fans for always supporting me. I hope you all enjoy it!"

