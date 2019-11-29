Ozuna Drops Off His New Project "Nibiru" Ft. Snoop Dogg, Swae Lee, Diddy & More

Ozuna has been steadily growing in popularity across North America in the past few years. Dubbed the "New King Of Reggaeton," he's lived up to the title as he's continued to bring reggaeton and Latin Trap across the world. He unleashed his new album Nibiru today which includes a star-studded tracklist. Not only does he recruit some of his peers on the project but he also enlists some OG's such as Diddy and Snoop Dogg for some assistance. Swae Lee's also featured on the project.

“Latin music is here to help breakdown barriers around the world,” the Puerto Rican star told ET. “And, it’s encouraging to see how people from various cultures and ethnicities are loving Latin music.”

Check out Ozuna's new project, Nibiru below.