Ozuna, Doja Cat & Sia Join Forces In "Del Mar"

Ozuna has been part of a wave of Latin artists that have been slowly breaking their way into the English-speaking mainstream, dropping music with Cardi B and Offset.

The singer continues gradually moving into the US market with his latest single from his album ENOC, featuring Doja Cat and Sia.

As far as music videos go, the accompanying video for "Del Mar" is a stunning feat. It's a big budget production heavily laden with special effects that situate the three artists in an underground city with some big BioShock vibes.

Doja Cat and Sia join Ozuna over a jovial beat from frequent collaborator and Latin trap architect Hi Music Hi Flow.

Check out the video for "Del Mar" below and share your thoughts with us in the comments. You'll be surprised how well Sia can sing in Spanish.

Quotable Lyrics

Wet, got a big pussy like my man ain't dripping

If you fucking with me then you fancy living

Mini jean skirt with the crop top fitted

Tell me he don't like when I got panties with it

Long hair, wet wave, Pantene in it

Big bag, wallet got mad cheese in it

I don't need a ticket 'cause I'm past these bitches

Get it past these bitches, get it past these bitches