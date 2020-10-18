mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ozuna, Doja Cat & Sia Join Forces In "Del Mar"

Dre D.
October 18, 2020 15:37
55 Views
Del Mar
Ozuna Feat. Doja Cat & Sia

The Puerto Rican singer delivers the visuals for the latest single off his album "ENOC."


Ozuna has been part of a wave of Latin artists that have been slowly breaking their way into the English-speaking mainstream, dropping music with Cardi B and Offset.

The singer continues gradually moving into the US market with his latest single from his album ENOC, featuring Doja Cat and Sia

As far as music videos go, the accompanying video for "Del Mar" is a stunning feat. It's a big budget production heavily laden with special effects that situate the three artists in an underground city with some big BioShock vibes.

Doja Cat and Sia join Ozuna over a jovial beat from frequent collaborator and Latin trap architect Hi Music Hi Flow.

Check out the video for "Del Mar" below and share your thoughts with us in the comments. You'll be surprised how well Sia can sing in Spanish.

Quotable Lyrics

Wet, got a big pussy like my man ain't dripping
If you fucking with me then you fancy living
Mini jean skirt with the crop top fitted
Tell me he don't like when I got panties with it
Long hair, wet wave, Pantene in it
Big bag, wallet got mad cheese in it
I don't need a ticket 'cause I'm past these bitches
Get it past these bitches, get it past these bitches

