Everyone's favorite hazy, drug-fueled, Netflix drama in Ozark will make its return to the streaming platform on March 27. It's been over a year since Martin “Marty” Byrde (played by Emmy-winner, Jason Bateman) and company found themselves entangled in business with the cartel attempting to allocate funds for a multi-million dollar hotel/casino in the fairly quiet resort community of Osage Beach, Missouri which eventually led to the destruction of his office space without his knowledge.

Season three of Ozark will leave nothing to the imagination as Marty, Wendy (played by Laura Linney), Charlotte (played by Sofia Hublitz), and Jonah Byrde (played by Skylar Gaertner) attempt to remain victorious in the money laundering game all the while at the mercy of the local and international crime organizations gunning for their assets. Will the Byrde family and the young criminal mastermind in Ruth Langmore (played by Julia Garner) be able to sustain their secret lives of crime?

In a short snippet of the Ozark season three announcement provided by Netflix, a deck of cards is shuffled, bloody chips fall where they may, and the release date (03/27/20) is creatively displayed leaving not one shred of evidence of what may occur this new year in Osage Beach. Check out the official Ozark season three announcement trailer for yourself below.