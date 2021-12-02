The city of Oxford is still reeling from the tragedy that occurred in Michigan this week. Oxford High School was the subject of a shooting after a 15-year-old boy opened fire, taking the lives of four people and injuring several others. Videos of what was happening inside of the school at the time of the shooting have circulated showing students and teachers barricading themselves inside of classrooms.

One video reportedly highlights a moment as the shooter knocked on a classroom door while pretending to be an officer. Students wouldn't let him in.



Scott Olson / Staff / Getty Images

Today (December 1), the perpetrator has been identified as Ethan Crumbley. Authorities were able to detain Crumbley without further incident and CNN reports that the teen has been charged as an adult. He faces charges of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 2 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Crumbley has pleaded not guilty.

Among the wounded were a 14-year-old girl who was on a ventilator following surgery, Bouchard said Tuesday night. On Wednesday, it was announced she had been taken off the ventilator and was in stable condition. A 14-year-old boy had a gunshot wound to the jaw and head. The teacher, a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were discharged, Bouchard said.

Investigators have stated that this incident was "absolutely premeditated." Photos of Crumbley that have circulated online show him much younger than his age, and the public has been steadily complaining that the media is attempting to make him seem more innocent than he is. Also, it has been stated that Crumbley's parents may face charges, themselves. Check it out below.

