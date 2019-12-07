Owen Wilson is paying $25,000 a month in child support for his daughter whom he has never even met. The Wedding Crashers actor had a casual five-year relationship with Varunie Vongsvirates who became pregnant with his child, Lyla. At first, Wilson demanded a DNA test to prove his paternity and when the test did just that he stepped up financially, but not emotionally.

The arrangement between the exes was for an initial payout of $70,000 to cover the night nurse, Vongsvirates' labor coach, and her legal fees as well. Then there is the monthly agreement that Wilson will pay $25,000 for his daughter's expenses. That being said, he has not asked for any visitation rights and Varunie has been given sole custody of Lyla.



Sean Gardner/Getty Images

While Wilson has not expressed interest in getting to know his first and only daughter, he has two young sons with two separate exes too. He has Robert Ford, who is eight years old and also Finn who is currently five. He had Robert Ford with ex-girlfriend Jade Duell and he shares Finn with Caroline Lindqvist whom he has reportedly become romantically involved with recently.

According to the Daily Mail, Owen has been a stand-up father to his other two sons, so one has to wonder why he does not want anything to do with his baby girl?