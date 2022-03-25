OVO's Smiley Adds 6 New Songs On "Buy Or Bye 2 (Deluxe)"

Smiley had the summer on lock with the release of "Over The Top" ft. Drake. Buy Or Bye 2 cemented the OVO signee into the forefront of Toronto's rap scene, along with artists like Pressa, who've gained international success in the past year. The rapper unveiled the deluxe edition to the project this morning, boasting the previously released single, "Bill." B.O.B 2 (Deluxe) adds another six songs to the 15-song tracklist on the original. His syrupy flow takes center stage over spacey production with one sole feature coming from Detroit's 42 Dugg who appears on "Grammy."

Check out the latest from Smiley below and sound off with your thoughts on the deluxe edition of his debut project, Buy Or Bye 2.