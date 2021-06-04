OVO's Roy Woods Returns With Lush "Touch You"

Roy Woods, who occupies the dreamy songwriter spot in the OVO roster, is back in time for the summer with an intimate R&B slow jam. The song sees Woods reaching for a distant lover and fantasizing about summer love. Woods' impressive and comforting vocals soar over decadent synths that drive the moody ballad. The percussion is familiar yet constant-- not taking away the focus from Woods' vocals and vibe-setting melodies while driving the momentum of the song. This is a well-known approach for Woods, who has spent the years after his 2015 breakout single "Drama" honing in on this signature sound.

This new single follows up the quarantine inspired Dem Times EP that the singer released in 2020. The EP tackled the struggles and societal reckonings spurred on by the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic-- taking on everything from everyday hardships to large-scale inequality.

On the Dem Boys EP, Woods offered: "Life is short and can change in a blink of an eye... Appreciate life and all 'dem times' at all times." These themes came to light in a series of videos post-release, too. However, Woods' focus on the pandemic seems to have changed, as he references it in this week's release with a slightly different attitude: "F**k a COVID-19, Long as I get to see that body on the beach."

"Touch You" marks a continuation of the sound Woods has carved out, in his own lane of moody R&B. Check out the newest single and let us know if you're a fan.

Quotable Lyrics

Quarantine got shawty in her feels

Tryna stack some money, knot the bands

Baby got it poppin' when she lives

Always on my heart you had to steal

Got me spendin' hunnid dollar bills

We both can't leave the sins

And shawty's on her own