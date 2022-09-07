BAPE is one of the most iconic streetwear brands out there, and their signature shoe is the Bape Sta. This sneaker is known as a clone of the Nike Air Force 1 Low, although there is no doubt that Bape adds a unique aesthetic to the silhouette. Over the years, the Bape Sta has been subjected to tons of great collaborations, and in 2022, that is going to be the case once again, this time thanks to Drake's signature OVO imprint.

In these teaser images below, courtesy of the Instagram account @ovrnundr.io, you can see that this OVO x Bape Sta collab will feature an all-white upper. The sneaker has some snakeskin textures to it, all while the side features the infamous Bape Sta star, with "OVO" branding attached to it. The shoe has a nice basic colorway but the overall look is actually quite extravagant. Fans of these two brands will appreciate the collab which appeals mostly to sneakerheads.

For now, there is no release date for this shoe although it is expected to drop sometime in October. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates pertaining to this shoe, and as always, let us know what you think of this OVO x Bape offering, in the comments section down below.



