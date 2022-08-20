OVO Sound Season 4 Episode 16 Includes Tracks From Fivio Foreign, 42 Dugg, & Lil Uzi Vert

We're back this weekend with a new episode from the masterminds over at OVO Sound, who have put together yet another excellent playlist to meet all your summer streaming needs.

Oliver kicked things off on the latest upload with EST Gee's "Love Is Blind," which he tastefully followed with "Yes, You Did" from Rob49 and Real Boston Richey as well as 42 Dugg's "IDGAF" joint.

Other artists spotlighted in the first set include Icewear Vezzo, DJ Khaled, Drake, Lil Baby, Fivio Foreign, Davido, DJ Koze, and Lost in Nirai, who closed things out with "God Is The Reason" featuring Wisdom.

Afterward, we heard from G0homeroger, who began with Hotboii's "Tell Me Bout It" and finished with SAGE*'s "i8 Love." Between those titles, he showed love to Peezy, Young Nudy, Bandmanrill, Lil Tecca, and Lil Uzi Vert, among others.

Check out the full Soundcloud episode and tracklist below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

OVO Sound Season 4 Episode 16 Tracklist:

Oliver Set:

EST Gee - Love Is Blind

Rob49 & Real Boston Richey - Yes, You Did

42 Dugg - IDGAF

Icewear Vezzo - Its All On U (feat. Kodak Black)

Lil Crix - Idk You

Ralfy The Plug - Wake Yo Game Up (feat. BlueBucksClan)

OhGeesy - Up

Fenix Flexin - Mo Digits

DJ Khaled - STAYING ALIVE (feat. Drake & Lil Baby)

2Rare - Q-Pid (feat. Lil Durk)

Bizzy Banks - I Can’t

Fivio Foreign - London Freestyle

Fetty Luciano - Memory Lane (Blockworktv freestyle)

Babyface Ray - Anotha One

Fireboy DML - Afro Highlife

Burna Boy - Jagele

Asake - African Something

1Da Banton - No Sleeping (feat Zlatan) (Sped Up)

Black Sherif - Kwaku the Traveller

Davido & Focalistic - Champion Sound

Asake - Sungba (Remix) (feat. Burna Boy)

Rich2Gether, Major League Djz & Smallgod - Velletjes (Amapiano Remix)

M1llionz, Aymos & MDU aka TRP - Ziya Khala

Smallgod & Major League - 2000 (feat. Uncle Vinny & WES7AR 22)

Focalistic - Ke Star (feat. Vigro Deep)

Vigro Deep - Africa Rise

Dr Feel - Congo

Da Mike - Left My Body (feat. Bishop)

DJ Koze - Drone me up, Flashy feat. Sophia Kennedy (&ME Remix)

Lost in Nirai - God Is The Reason (feat. Wisdom)

G0homeroger Set: