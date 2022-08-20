OVO Sound Season 4 Episode 16 Includes Tracks From Fivio Foreign, 42 Dugg, & Lil Uzi Vert

We're back this weekend with a new episode from the masterminds over at OVO Sound, who have put together yet another excellent playlist to meet all your summer streaming needs.
Oliver kicked things off on the latest upload with EST Gee's "Love Is Blind," which he tastefully followed with "Yes, You Did" from Rob49 and Real Boston Richey as well as 42 Dugg's "IDGAF" joint.
Other artists spotlighted in the first set include Icewear Vezzo, DJ Khaled, Drake, Lil Baby, Fivio Foreign, Davido, DJ Koze, and Lost in Nirai, who closed things out with "God Is The Reason" featuring Wisdom.
Afterward, we heard from G0homeroger, who began with Hotboii's "Tell Me Bout It" and finished with SAGE*'s "i8 Love." Between those titles, he showed love to Peezy, Young Nudy, Bandmanrill, Lil Tecca, and Lil Uzi Vert, among others.
Check out the full Soundcloud episode and tracklist below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.
OVO Sound Season 4 Episode 16 Tracklist:
Oliver Set:
EST Gee - Love Is Blind
Rob49 & Real Boston Richey - Yes, You Did
42 Dugg - IDGAF
Icewear Vezzo - Its All On U (feat. Kodak Black)
Lil Crix - Idk You
Ralfy The Plug - Wake Yo Game Up (feat. BlueBucksClan)
OhGeesy - Up
Fenix Flexin - Mo Digits
DJ Khaled - STAYING ALIVE (feat. Drake & Lil Baby)
2Rare - Q-Pid (feat. Lil Durk)
Bizzy Banks - I Can’t
Fivio Foreign - London Freestyle
Fetty Luciano - Memory Lane (Blockworktv freestyle)
Babyface Ray - Anotha One
Fireboy DML - Afro Highlife
Burna Boy - Jagele
Asake - African Something
1Da Banton - No Sleeping (feat Zlatan) (Sped Up)
Black Sherif - Kwaku the Traveller
Davido & Focalistic - Champion Sound
Asake - Sungba (Remix) (feat. Burna Boy)
Rich2Gether, Major League Djz & Smallgod - Velletjes (Amapiano Remix)
M1llionz, Aymos & MDU aka TRP - Ziya Khala
Smallgod & Major League - 2000 (feat. Uncle Vinny & WES7AR 22)
Focalistic - Ke Star (feat. Vigro Deep)
Vigro Deep - Africa Rise
Dr Feel - Congo
Da Mike - Left My Body (feat. Bishop)
DJ Koze - Drone me up, Flashy feat. Sophia Kennedy (&ME Remix)
Lost in Nirai - God Is The Reason (feat. Wisdom)
G0homeroger Set:
Hotboii - Tell Me Bout It
Forty8 Rickk x DJ Frisco954 - High Class (Fast)
Luh Tyler x DJ Frisco954 - Law & Order Pt. 2 (feat. 50jittsteppa) (Fast)
D30 - TWEAK DA INDUSTRY (feat. GMO Stax)
Peezy - Cruise
Lil Tony x Lil Birdie x 220 Trill - Birdie Ho
Young Nudy - Ready
Lil Tony - Quagen (feat. ProfitChild)
26AR - Finish (feat. PGF Nuk)
Bandmanrill - Jiggy in Jersey (feat. Sha Ek & DJ Swill B)
Cash Cobain, Mali Smith, B Jack$ - Slizzy Situation
Lil Tecca - Faster
K Suave - NEED FOR SPEED
Lil Uzi Vert - Issa Hit
Rich Amiri & Summrs - Laced
Joony - DORK
SAGE* - i8 Love