OVO Sound Season 4 Episode 14 Gives Flowers To Hotboii, Kodak Black, Roy Woods & More

Hayley Hynes
July 23, 2022 14:58
OVO Sound Radio Season 4 Episode 14
Lil Uzi Vert's "Red & White" EP got plenty of love during G0homeroger's set.


As the summer continues to heat up, so do the sets over at OVO Sound.

This weekend Oliver and G0homeroger returned to spin some of their favourite tunes. The former kicked things off with 2rare's "Line Me," EST Gee and MoneyBagg Yo's collaboration on "Strong," and Hotboii and Kodak Black's banger, "Live Life Die Faster."

Other artists spotlighted in the first set include PGF Nuk, OVO's own Roy Woods, Burna Boy, DigDat, Nico Stojan, and to close things out, he shared a Rampa Club Mix of Drake's Honestly, Nevermind fan favourite, "A Keeper."

For G0homeroger's part, he started the party with DaeMoney's "Andrew Wiggins," followed by a rotation of titles from PGF Nuk, B-Lovee, Shawny Binladen, and Lil Uzi Vert's newly-arrived Red & White EP.

Check out the full tracklist and Soundcloud episode below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

OVO Sound Season 4 Episode 14 Tracklist:

Oliver Set:

2rare - Line Me

EST Gee & Moneybagg Yo - Strong

Hotboii - Live Life Die Faster (feat. Kodak Black)

PGF Nuk - Not Opps (feat. EST Gee)

Bluebucksclan - FYM

Yung Mal - Right Back Out 

PGF Nuk - Turn Yo Shooters Up

CMG The Label - Gangsta Art

Icewear Vezzo - The 6

Roy Woods - Bad Bad 

Bayka - Craves

Marksman - Antics 

Burna Boy - Toni-Ann Singh (feat. Popcaan)

Burna Boy - Cloak & Dagger (feat. J Hus)

Fireboy DML & Asake - Bandana

Digga D & Timal - Frenches  

Russ Millions - Fall in Love 

DigDat - Life Support 

Ghost Killer Track - When I'M Gone (feat. French The Kid)

Lou Val - didn’t I 

Lil Silva - Leave It (feat. Charlotte Day Wilson)

Nico Stojan - Cardano

Sparrow & Barbossa, Nomvula SA - Amore Profondo (Caiiro Remix)

Röyksopp & Alison Goldfrapp - Impossible (&ME Remix)

Drake - A Keeper (Rampa Club Mix) 

G0homeroger Set:

DaeMoney - Andrew Wiggins

PGF Nuk - Opps Block

Rob49 - Houston Girls

WamSpinThabin - Like Mike

Luh Jb - Glock Attack

PGF Nuk - Hot Summer (feat. G Herbo)

Loe Shimmy - Not The Same

OT7 Quanny - TRAPPED OUT (feat. SleezyWorld Go)

Kay Flock Feat B-Lovee & Dougie B - Brotherly Love Part 2

B-Lovee - Opp Playground

C Blu - Drip (feat. B-Lovee)

Shawny Binladen - Hop Out (feat. Big GLTAOW)

Shawny Binladen - Yellow Mob Ties

Spliffhappy - Yotti

Lil Uzi Vert - SPACE CADET

Strick - Bag Drop (feat. Lancey Foux)

Goonie - Super Clean

Ken Carson - Go

Lil Uzi Vert - I KNOW

DB.Boutabag - 10K Weeks

BlueBucksClan - FYM

