OVO Sound Season 4 Episode 14 Gives Flowers To Hotboii, Kodak Black, Roy Woods & More

As the summer continues to heat up, so do the sets over at OVO Sound.
This weekend Oliver and G0homeroger returned to spin some of their favourite tunes. The former kicked things off with 2rare's "Line Me," EST Gee and MoneyBagg Yo's collaboration on "Strong," and Hotboii and Kodak Black's banger, "Live Life Die Faster."
Other artists spotlighted in the first set include PGF Nuk, OVO's own Roy Woods, Burna Boy, DigDat, Nico Stojan, and to close things out, he shared a Rampa Club Mix of Drake's Honestly, Nevermind fan favourite, "A Keeper."
For G0homeroger's part, he started the party with DaeMoney's "Andrew Wiggins," followed by a rotation of titles from PGF Nuk, B-Lovee, Shawny Binladen, and Lil Uzi Vert's newly-arrived Red & White EP.
Check out the full tracklist and Soundcloud episode below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.
OVO Sound Season 4 Episode 14 Tracklist:
Oliver Set:
2rare - Line Me
EST Gee & Moneybagg Yo - Strong
Hotboii - Live Life Die Faster (feat. Kodak Black)
PGF Nuk - Not Opps (feat. EST Gee)
Bluebucksclan - FYM
Yung Mal - Right Back Out
PGF Nuk - Turn Yo Shooters Up
CMG The Label - Gangsta Art
Icewear Vezzo - The 6
Roy Woods - Bad Bad
Bayka - Craves
Marksman - Antics
Burna Boy - Toni-Ann Singh (feat. Popcaan)
Burna Boy - Cloak & Dagger (feat. J Hus)
Fireboy DML & Asake - Bandana
Digga D & Timal - Frenches
Russ Millions - Fall in Love
DigDat - Life Support
Ghost Killer Track - When I'M Gone (feat. French The Kid)
Lou Val - didn’t I
Lil Silva - Leave It (feat. Charlotte Day Wilson)
Nico Stojan - Cardano
Sparrow & Barbossa, Nomvula SA - Amore Profondo (Caiiro Remix)
Röyksopp & Alison Goldfrapp - Impossible (&ME Remix)
Drake - A Keeper (Rampa Club Mix)
G0homeroger Set:
DaeMoney - Andrew Wiggins
PGF Nuk - Opps Block
Rob49 - Houston Girls
WamSpinThabin - Like Mike
Luh Jb - Glock Attack
PGF Nuk - Hot Summer (feat. G Herbo)
Loe Shimmy - Not The Same
OT7 Quanny - TRAPPED OUT (feat. SleezyWorld Go)
Kay Flock Feat B-Lovee & Dougie B - Brotherly Love Part 2
B-Lovee - Opp Playground
C Blu - Drip (feat. B-Lovee)
Shawny Binladen - Hop Out (feat. Big GLTAOW)
Shawny Binladen - Yellow Mob Ties
Spliffhappy - Yotti
Lil Uzi Vert - SPACE CADET
Strick - Bag Drop (feat. Lancey Foux)
Goonie - Super Clean
Ken Carson - Go
Lil Uzi Vert - I KNOW
DB.Boutabag - 10K Weeks
BlueBucksClan - FYM