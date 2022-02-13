OVO Sound Radio Showcases Tracks By Kodak Black, Babyface Ray, & More For New Episode

Oliver and G0homeroger are back with new sets for the latest episode of OVO Sound Radio, which premiered on Friday.

Oliver's set kicks off with recent tracks from EST GEE, Yo Gotti, Kodak Black, and more before later moving to Vybz Kartel's "Streets (feat. Squash)" and Popcaan's "Level." G0homeroger highlights a pair of new tracks from iayze.

Check out the full tracklist for the newest episode of OVO Sound Radio below.

Oliver Set:

EST Gee - Who Hotter Than Gee

Baby Money - Who Not Turnt? (feat. 42 Dugg & Tay B)

Yo Gotti - Cold Gangsta (feat. 42 Dugg & EST Gee)

Hardo - Bottom Of The Trap (feat. Icewear Vezzo & EST Gee)

Kodak Black - Grinding All Season

OG Parker & PARTYNEXTDOOR - No Fuss

BlueBucksClan - Closed Curtains

OhGeesy - Go Fast (feat. Eladio Carrión)

The Martinez Brothers & Fuego - PAP (Pendiente Al Paso)

Morad - Acto de Calma

MXNDXNGX & 2001 - Zero Cuento

3robi - Cantona (feat. Ashafar)

Rim’K - Iceberg

Guapo Cartel & Fakri Jenkins - MAMAN M'A DIT (feat. S.Téban)

Freeze Corleone 667 - Scellé part.4 (feat. Ashe22)

HAZEY - Packs and Potions Remix(feat. M1llionz, Digga D & Unknown T)

Vybz Kartel - Streets (feat. Squash)

Popcaan - Level

Marksman - Verified Choppa 2

Bayka - Mobster

Skeng & Navaz - El Mundo Más Grande

Skiifall - Break of Dawn (GOVI Remix)

Safe - Day Ones

Moussa - Mauvais Sens (feat. Yassine Stein)

Jai Paul - Zion Wolf Theme

Sampha - Demons

Francis And The Lights - My Goals

Francis and the Lights - How Could You

King Krule - Easy Easy

Dijon - Many Times

G0homeroger Set:

Yung Kayo - iPic

iayze - Blush

iayze - Get Low

Kankan - AP Skelly

Dougie B - Forever On That

PGF Nuk - Switch Switch

CEO Trayle - 1 Thousand 80 Shots

Lil Double 0 & Future - U Sellin Dope

Baby Money - Who Not Turnt (feat. 42 Dugg & Tay B)

Babyface Ray - Sincerely Face

Doe Boy - Onna Hood (feat. Babyface Ray)

Shawny Binladen - Backblock

Jugg Harden - Jewelry (feat. Babyface Ray)

GMO Stax - Lockdown

Backdoor Sam & Lil Delo - Right Now

RiskTakerLeek - Backend (feat. Big Scarr)

Wam SpinThaBin - Can’t Duck No Slug

Quez4real - Phase Me