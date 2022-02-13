OVO Sound Radio Showcases Tracks By Kodak Black, Babyface Ray, & More For New Episode

Oliver and G0homeroger are back with new sets for the latest episode of OVO Sound Radio, which premiered on Friday.
Oliver's set kicks off with recent tracks from EST GEE, Yo Gotti, Kodak Black, and more before later moving to Vybz Kartel's "Streets (feat. Squash)" and Popcaan's "Level." G0homeroger highlights a pair of new tracks from iayze.
Check out the full tracklist for the newest episode of OVO Sound Radio below.
Oliver Set:
EST Gee - Who Hotter Than Gee
Baby Money - Who Not Turnt? (feat. 42 Dugg & Tay B)
Yo Gotti - Cold Gangsta (feat. 42 Dugg & EST Gee)
Hardo - Bottom Of The Trap (feat. Icewear Vezzo & EST Gee)
Kodak Black - Grinding All Season
OG Parker & PARTYNEXTDOOR - No Fuss
BlueBucksClan - Closed Curtains
OhGeesy - Go Fast (feat. Eladio Carrión)
The Martinez Brothers & Fuego - PAP (Pendiente Al Paso)
Morad - Acto de Calma
MXNDXNGX & 2001 - Zero Cuento
3robi - Cantona (feat. Ashafar)
Rim’K - Iceberg
Guapo Cartel & Fakri Jenkins - MAMAN M'A DIT (feat. S.Téban)
Freeze Corleone 667 - Scellé part.4 (feat. Ashe22)
HAZEY - Packs and Potions Remix(feat. M1llionz, Digga D & Unknown T)
Vybz Kartel - Streets (feat. Squash)
Popcaan - Level
Marksman - Verified Choppa 2
Bayka - Mobster
Skeng & Navaz - El Mundo Más Grande
Skiifall - Break of Dawn (GOVI Remix)
Safe - Day Ones
Moussa - Mauvais Sens (feat. Yassine Stein)
Jai Paul - Zion Wolf Theme
Sampha - Demons
Francis And The Lights - My Goals
Francis and the Lights - How Could You
King Krule - Easy Easy
Dijon - Many Times
G0homeroger Set:
Yung Kayo - iPic
iayze - Blush
iayze - Get Low
Kankan - AP Skelly
Dougie B - Forever On That
PGF Nuk - Switch Switch
CEO Trayle - 1 Thousand 80 Shots
Lil Double 0 & Future - U Sellin Dope
Baby Money - Who Not Turnt (feat. 42 Dugg & Tay B)
Babyface Ray - Sincerely Face
Doe Boy - Onna Hood (feat. Babyface Ray)
Shawny Binladen - Backblock
Jugg Harden - Jewelry (feat. Babyface Ray)
GMO Stax - Lockdown
Backdoor Sam & Lil Delo - Right Now
RiskTakerLeek - Backend (feat. Big Scarr)
Wam SpinThaBin - Can’t Duck No Slug
Quez4real - Phase Me