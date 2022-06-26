OVO Sound Radio Season 4 Episode 12 Includes A Tribute To "Honestly, Nevermind"

After a few week hiatus, OVO Sound Radio has returned with some new magic for us to stream. The season four episode 12 set includes curations by Oliver, GOVI, and finally, G0homeroger, and of course, some shoutouts to Champagne Papi's new album.

El-Khatib kicked things off with SleazyWorld Go's "Step 1" collaboration with Offset followed by Lil Durk and Doodie Lo's "Did Shit To Me." Other standouts include Kodak Black and Future's "Tears Gone Come," Rowdy Rebel's "Woo Nina," and Tizzy Stackz's "Rainstorm."

Selections from Honestly, Nevermind came in the form of "Flights Booked," "A Keeper," "Tie That Binds," and "Massive."

For his part, GOVI remixed some of Drizzy's new songs, also showing love to artists like Solomun, Pocket, and Two Shell, just to name a few.

Finally, G0homeroger closed out the episode with tunes like LPD Poody's "Play It Smart," Desire's "SRT," and Lil Gotit's "Shut the Door."

Check out the full Soundcloud episode below, and let us know whose set was your favourite in the comment section.

Tracklist:

Oliver Set:

SleazyWorld Go - Step 1 (feat. Offset)

Lil Durk - Did Shit To Me (feat. Doodie Lo)

Kodak Black - Tears Gone Come (feat. Future)

Nardo Wick - Riot

Hotboii - WTF

GMO Stax - Lack Again (feat. BIG30 & Hotboii)

Foogiano - 6 Months (feat. Pooh Shiesty)

Drake - Jimmy Cooks (feat. 21 Savage)

Kay Flock - Make A Movie (feat. Fivio Foreign)

Rowdy Rebel - Woo Nina

M Huncho - Pray 2 The East (feat. BNXN)

Ruger - Girlfriend

Chris Brown - Call Me Every Day (feat. WizKid)

Kelz - Sinner

Tizzy Stackz - Rainstorm

Nafe Smallz - Moonlight

D-Block Europe - Elegant & Gang

Clavish - No Interview

Smiley - Rush Hour Freestyle

Drake - Flight's Booked

Drake - A Keeper

Keinemusik (&ME, Rampa, Adam Port) — Feeling (feat. RY X)

Solomun - Never Sleep Again (Keinemusik Remix)

Drake - Tie That Binds

WhoMadeWho & Rampa - UUUU

Drake - Massive

Luedji Luna - Banho de Folhas (Maz Remix)

GOVI Set:

GOVI - Flight's Booked (Remix)

Calamar Crew - Rise

Solomun - Never Sleep Again (Keinemusik Remix)

Piers Faccini - Dunya (Chloé Remix)

Sasha & Mr. Sosa - Who U Are

WhoMadeWho & Rampa - UUUU (&ME Remix)

GOVI - A Keeper (Remix)

Boys Noize & Abra - Affection (Solomun Remix)

GOVI - As We Speak

Tom VR - Blue Sky Unravel

Pocket - A Pearl

GOVI - Sticky (Remix)

Two Shell - Touchpad

GOVI - Falling Back (Remix)

G0homeroger Set:

DaeMoney - Wayne Perry

All Star JR - Raw

Rob49 - Undefeated

LPB Poody - Play It Smart

Luh Jb - Wassuh Name

Loe Shimmy - Switching Flowz

Hotboii - WTF

CEO Trayle - Fendi'd Up

Desire - SRT

NgeeYL - Eyes Bleedin

PGF Nuk - Talk My Shit

G.T. - Fuckin With Yall

Lamont Galore & Summrs - Bird Business

YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Vette Motors

BIG30 - Dead Guyz

B-Lovee - SHOTTAS

Shawny Binladen - Paradise

Bandmanrill - DON'T MAKE ME CRASH

2Rare - Back It Up (feat. Lil Rekk)

Lil Gotit - Shut the Door