OVO Sound Radio Season 4 Episode 12 Includes A Tribute To "Honestly, Nevermind"

After a few week hiatus, OVO Sound Radio has returned with some new magic for us to stream. The season four episode 12 set includes curations by Oliver, GOVI, and finally, G0homeroger, and of course, some shoutouts to Champagne Papi's new album.
El-Khatib kicked things off with SleazyWorld Go's "Step 1" collaboration with Offset followed by Lil Durk and Doodie Lo's "Did Shit To Me." Other standouts include Kodak Black and Future's "Tears Gone Come," Rowdy Rebel's "Woo Nina," and Tizzy Stackz's "Rainstorm."
Selections from Honestly, Nevermind came in the form of "Flights Booked," "A Keeper," "Tie That Binds," and "Massive."
For his part, GOVI remixed some of Drizzy's new songs, also showing love to artists like Solomun, Pocket, and Two Shell, just to name a few.
Finally, G0homeroger closed out the episode with tunes like LPD Poody's "Play It Smart," Desire's "SRT," and Lil Gotit's "Shut the Door."
Check out the full Soundcloud episode below, and let us know whose set was your favourite in the comment section.
Tracklist:
Oliver Set:
SleazyWorld Go - Step 1 (feat. Offset)
Lil Durk
- Did Shit To Me (feat. Doodie Lo)
Kodak Black - Tears Gone Come (feat. Future)
Nardo Wick - Riot
Hotboii - WTF
GMO Stax - Lack Again (feat. BIG30 & Hotboii)
Gucci Mane
- First Impression (feat. Quavo & Yung Miami)
Foogiano - 6 Months (feat. Pooh Shiesty)
Lil Baby
- U-Digg (feat. 42 Dugg & Veeze)
Drake - Jimmy Cooks (feat. 21 Savage)
Kay Flock - Make A Movie (feat. Fivio Foreign)
Rowdy Rebel - Woo Nina
M Huncho - Pray 2 The East (feat. BNXN)
Ruger - Girlfriend
Chris Brown - Call Me Every Day (feat. WizKid)
Kelz - Sinner
Tizzy Stackz - Rainstorm
Nafe Smallz - Moonlight
D-Block Europe - Elegant & Gang
Clavish - No Interview
Smiley - Rush Hour Freestyle
Drake - Flight's Booked
Drake - A Keeper
Keinemusik (&ME, Rampa, Adam Port) — Feeling (feat. RY X)
Solomun - Never Sleep Again (Keinemusik Remix)
Drake - Tie That Binds
WhoMadeWho & Rampa - UUUU
Drake - Massive
Luedji Luna - Banho de Folhas (Maz Remix)
GOVI Set:
GOVI - Flight's Booked (Remix)
Calamar Crew - Rise
Solomun - Never Sleep Again (Keinemusik Remix)
Piers Faccini - Dunya (Chloé Remix)
Sasha & Mr. Sosa - Who U Are
WhoMadeWho & Rampa - UUUU (&ME Remix)
GOVI - A Keeper (Remix)
Boys Noize & Abra - Affection (Solomun Remix)
GOVI - As We Speak
Tom VR - Blue Sky Unravel
Pocket - A Pearl
GOVI - Sticky (Remix)
Two Shell - Touchpad
GOVI - Falling Back (Remix)
G0homeroger Set:
DaeMoney - Wayne Perry
All Star JR - Raw
Rob49 - Undefeated
LPB Poody - Play It Smart
Luh Jb - Wassuh Name
Loe Shimmy - Switching Flowz
Hotboii - WTF
CEO Trayle - Fendi'd Up
Desire - SRT
NgeeYL - Eyes Bleedin
PGF Nuk - Talk My Shit
G.T. - Fuckin With Yall
Lamont Galore & Summrs - Bird Business
YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Vette Motors
BIG30 - Dead Guyz
B-Lovee - SHOTTAS
Shawny Binladen - Paradise
Bandmanrill - DON'T MAKE ME CRASH
2Rare - Back It Up (feat. Lil Rekk)
Lil Gotit - Shut the Door