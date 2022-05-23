OVO Sound Radio Season 4 Episode 10 Showcases Music From Future, Lil Keed, & More

OVO Sound Radio is back with Episode 10 of Season 4, featuring more setlists from both Oliver and G0homeroger.
Oliver kicked things off with tracks by M Huncho, D-Block Europe, Aj Tracey, and more, before getting to Future's recent collaboration with Drake and Tems for "WAIT FOR U." He finished his round of songs with "I'M ON ONE," another track from Future with Drake as a featured artist.
For G0homeroger's set, he played songs from Warhol.SS, Babyface Ray, Ken Car$on, and more. At one point, he played Lil Keed's "Right One." The YSL artist passed away, earlier this month, after reportedly dealing with kidney and liver failure. Keed was 24 years old.
Check out the full tracklist for the newest episode of OVO Sound Radio and stream it on Soundcloud below.
Oliver Set:
M Huncho - Daily Duppy
D-Block Europe - Black Beatles
Aj Tracey - On The Radar (Freestyle)
Russ Millions - 6AM In Dubai (feat. YV & Buni)
Cat Burns - Go (feat. Loski & Russ Millions)
Tion Wayne - IFTK (Feat. La Roux)
Amine Farsi & Freeze Corleone 667 - FRAUDE
Smallgod, Black Sherrif, YSSI SB & Adje - Holy F4k (Remix)
Skillibeng - The Most Power
Skillibeng - Whap Whap (OVO Sound Radio Dubplate)
Projexx - Brace It (feat. Konshens)
Koffee - W (feat. Gunna)
Future - WAIT FOR U (feat. Drake & Tems)
Shy Glizzy - Borderline (feat. EST Gee)
Moneybagg Yo - Rocky Road (feat. Kodak Black)
Smiley - Rush Hour (Freestyle)
Future - Affiliated (feat. Lil Durk)
Icewear Vezzo - Sicc Of Y’all
Future - I'M ON ONE (feat. Drake)
G0homeroger Set:
Lil Candy Paint - One After Another
Warhol.SS x Babyface Ray - Deuce & Fanta
Yeat - Big tonka (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
Zelly Ocho - OVO
Ken Car$on - Rock N Roll
Summrs - Blatgotyahat
Nolimit Wet - RR (feat. G Herbo)
Shawny Binladen - Pop that Bish
Dougie B - I'm Back
Bandmanrill - Lurkin
Cash Cobain & Chow Lee - VACANT
Young Nudy & BabyDrill - Duntsane
Lil Keed - Right One
CEO Trayle - Head Doctor
Joony - Drifting In Tokyo
Future - Puffin On Zootiez
G.T. - The Vet
Baby Stone Gorillas - Die Behind My Troopers (feat. Saviii 3rd)
Big Sad 1900 - Gang Members
BlueBucksClan - Victor Cruz
LOE Shimmy - Maniac
Lil Poppa - The World Is Yours
Yungeen Ace - It Go
Yungeen Ace - Sleazy Flow Remix (feat. GMK)
RiskTakerLeek - 1Up
DaBoii - Head Huncho
Lil Gotit- How You Comin (Feat. CEO Trayle)