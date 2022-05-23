OVO Sound Radio Season 4 Episode 10 Showcases Music From Future, Lil Keed, & More

OVO Sound Radio is back with Episode 10 of Season 4, featuring more setlists from both Oliver and G0homeroger.

Oliver kicked things off with tracks by M Huncho, D-Block Europe, Aj Tracey, and more, before getting to Future's recent collaboration with Drake and Tems for "WAIT FOR U." He finished his round of songs with "I'M ON ONE," another track from Future with Drake as a featured artist.

For G0homeroger's set, he played songs from Warhol.SS, Babyface Ray, Ken Car$on, and more. At one point, he played Lil Keed's "Right One." The YSL artist passed away, earlier this month, after reportedly dealing with kidney and liver failure. Keed was 24 years old.

Check out the full tracklist for the newest episode of OVO Sound Radio and stream it on Soundcloud below.

Oliver Set:

M Huncho - Daily Duppy

D-Block Europe - Black Beatles

Aj Tracey - On The Radar (Freestyle)

Russ Millions - 6AM In Dubai (feat. YV & Buni)

Cat Burns - Go (feat. Loski & Russ Millions)

Tion Wayne - IFTK (Feat. La Roux)

Amine Farsi & Freeze Corleone 667 - FRAUDE

Smallgod, Black Sherrif, YSSI SB & Adje - Holy F4k (Remix)

Skillibeng - The Most Power

Skillibeng - Whap Whap (OVO Sound Radio Dubplate)

Projexx - Brace It (feat. Konshens)

Koffee - W (feat. Gunna)

Future - WAIT FOR U (feat. Drake & Tems)

Shy Glizzy - Borderline (feat. EST Gee)

Moneybagg Yo - Rocky Road (feat. Kodak Black)

Smiley - Rush Hour (Freestyle)

Future - Affiliated (feat. Lil Durk)

Icewear Vezzo - Sicc Of Y’all

Future - I'M ON ONE (feat. Drake)

G0homeroger Set:

Lil Candy Paint - One After Another

Warhol.SS x Babyface Ray - Deuce & Fanta

Yeat - Big tonka (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

Zelly Ocho - OVO

Ken Car$on - Rock N Roll

Summrs - Blatgotyahat

Nolimit Wet - RR (feat. G Herbo)

Shawny Binladen - Pop that Bish

Dougie B - I'm Back

Bandmanrill - Lurkin

Cash Cobain & Chow Lee - VACANT

Young Nudy & BabyDrill - Duntsane

Lil Keed - Right One

CEO Trayle - Head Doctor

Joony - Drifting In Tokyo

Future - Puffin On Zootiez

G.T. - The Vet

Baby Stone Gorillas - Die Behind My Troopers (feat. Saviii 3rd)

Big Sad 1900 - Gang Members

BlueBucksClan - Victor Cruz

LOE Shimmy - Maniac

Lil Poppa - The World Is Yours

Yungeen Ace - It Go

Yungeen Ace - Sleazy Flow Remix (feat. GMK)

RiskTakerLeek - 1Up

DaBoii - Head Huncho

Lil Gotit- How You Comin (Feat. CEO Trayle)