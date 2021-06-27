OVO Sound Radio Season 3 Episode 9 Includes Migos, Kodak Black & More

OVO Sound Radio has been home to breaking new records and artists and now, they've revamped the entire show to fit OVO's newly launched SiriusXM channel, Sound 42. Curated by Oliver El-Khatib, OVO Sound Radio continues to hold a high standard for excellent radio programming to discover music or simply catch a vibe.

Episode 9 of Season 3 aired this week live from Los Angeles where Oliver spun some heavy bangers from hip-hop to R&B and Latin music. Migos, Kodak Black, Gucci Mane, Polo G, Drakeo The Ruler, and EST Gee were among the artists highlighted on the episode, along with Bad Bunny, Morad, and Heartman. Gohomeroger also delivered a guest mix.

Peep the latest episode of OVO Sound Radio below, along with the tracklist.

Lil Jairmy - Trust None (feat. EST Gee)

Helluva feat GMO Stacks, Veeze - No Membership

Offset Jim - Make No Sense (feat Babyface Ray

Drakeo The Ruler, Peezy - Should I Kill

Drakeo The Ruler - Whisper

Offset Jim - Off-White Mikes (feat. EST Gee)

Polo G - Fame to Riches (feat. Roddy Ricch)

Migos - Having Our Way (feat Drake)

Migos - Modern Day

Gucci Mane - Like 34 & 8 (feat. Pooh Shiesty)

RX Papi - Bacc Against The Wall

IUR Jetto - Big Business (feat. Icewear Vezzo & KrispyLife Kidd)

Morad - Necesario

Bad Bunny - Yonaguni

Heartman - Pianto Gospel

Morad - Aqui Remix (feat. Ozuna & Soolking)

Tresor - Holy Mission

Bakersteez - Active (feat. Stylo G)

M1llionz - Bando Shop

Nickzzy & ThePoing - San Mamés

Heartman - Cuore Spezzato