OVO Sound Radio Season 3 Episode 9 Includes Migos, Kodak Black & More

OVO Sound Radio has been home to breaking new records and artists and now, they've revamped the entire show to fit OVO's newly launched SiriusXM channel, Sound 42. Curated by Oliver El-Khatib, OVO Sound Radio continues to hold a high standard for excellent radio programming to discover music or simply catch a vibe.
Episode 9 of Season 3 aired this week live from Los Angeles where Oliver spun some heavy bangers from hip-hop to R&B and Latin music. Migos, Kodak Black, Gucci Mane, Polo G, Drakeo The Ruler, and EST Gee were among the artists highlighted on the episode, along with Bad Bunny, Morad, and Heartman. Gohomeroger also delivered a guest mix.
Peep the latest episode of OVO Sound Radio below, along with the tracklist.
Lil Jairmy - Trust None (feat. EST Gee)
Helluva feat GMO Stacks, Veeze - No Membership
Offset Jim - Make No Sense (feat Babyface Ray
Drakeo The Ruler, Peezy - Should I Kill
Drakeo The Ruler - Whisper
Offset Jim - Off-White Mikes (feat. EST Gee)
Polo G - Fame to Riches (feat. Roddy Ricch)
Migos - Having Our Way (feat Drake)
Migos - Modern Day
Gucci Mane - Like 34 & 8 (feat. Pooh Shiesty)
RX Papi - Bacc Against The Wall
IUR Jetto - Big Business (feat. Icewear Vezzo & KrispyLife Kidd)
Morad - Necesario
Bad Bunny - Yonaguni
Heartman - Pianto Gospel
Morad - Aqui Remix (feat. Ozuna & Soolking)
Tresor - Holy Mission
Bakersteez - Active (feat. Stylo G)
M1llionz - Bando Shop
Nickzzy & ThePoing - San Mamés
Heartman - Cuore Spezzato
Yung Mal - Wassup With Me (feat. G Herbo)
Remble - Touchable
Wam SpinThaBin, Young spread, Bankhead - 11pm
Kodak Black - Feelin' Peachy
Wam SpinThaBin - Top Shotta Part 1
Kodak Black - Dirty K
Kodak Black - Righteous Reapers (feat. Sykobob, WizDaWizard & Wam SpinThaBin)
Chow Lee, SwooshGod & Cash Cobain - I Got Em
Cash Cobain - BOI
Cochise - Tell Em (feat. $NOT)
Cove - Over
Wasteey Monroe, Middmann - Bad Decisions
Highway2009 - Count Fast Island
Remble - Ruth's Chris Freestyle (feat. Drakeo The Ruler)
Warhol.SS - Go Get It
Middmann - Feel The Hate
Lil Gotit - Shoot It Up
Quez4Real - Other One