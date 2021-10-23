OVO Sound Radio Season 3 Episode 14 Ft. Lil Durk, Gunna & More

Oliver El-Khatib is highlighting nothing but the hottest music in the streets on Sound 42's OVO Sound Radio. This week, the show returned for episode 14 of season 3 where Oliver and frequent guest DJ GOHOMEROGER highlight buzzing new records and undeniable bangers that have been in steady rotation.

This week's episode of OVO Sound Radio highlighted the latest from Lil Durk, Gunna, Future, and more while GOHOMEROGER included new music from SahBabii, NoCap, and more. Additionally, the latest episode includes the debut of Smiley's new song, "Beat It" featuring Yung Bleu, who appeared on the latest episode of On The Come Up.

Check out the tracklist for the latest episode of OVO Sound Radio below.