OVO Sound Radio Season 3 Episode 14 Ft. Lil Durk, Gunna & More

Oliver El-Khatib is highlighting nothing but the hottest music in the streets on Sound 42's OVO Sound Radio. This week, the show returned for episode 14 of season 3 where Oliver and frequent guest DJ GOHOMEROGER highlight buzzing new records and undeniable bangers that have been in steady rotation.
This week's episode of OVO Sound Radio highlighted the latest from Lil Durk, Gunna, Future, and more while GOHOMEROGER included new music from SahBabii, NoCap, and more. Additionally, the latest episode includes the debut of Smiley's new song, "Beat It" featuring Yung Bleu, who appeared on the latest episode of On The Come Up.
Check out the tracklist for the latest episode of OVO Sound Radio below.
Oliver Set:
Lil Durk - Pissed Off
Gunna & Future - Too Easy
Nardo Wick - Who Want Smoke?? ft. Lil Durk, 21 Savage & G Herbo
Lil Jairmy - Play With Paper
FBG GOAT & Future - AEROBIX
Young Thug - Bubbly (with Drake & Travis Scott)
Kodak Black - Killing The Rats
Foogiano - Free Foo
Smiley - Beat It (feat. Yung Bleu)
Young Thug - Droppin Jewels
RealestK - WFM
RealestK - Miss me
Booka 600 - Meerkat (feat. Lil Baby)
Kyle Banks - Bogus (feat. BlueBucksClan)
J Balvin - Fantasias
Eladio Carrion - Sauce Boy Freestyle 5
Timal - Nos Vies (feat. Morad)
Koffee - West Indies
Skillibeng - Piana
Laro Don - PEE WEE KIRKLAND (feat. BAKERSTEEZ)
Drake - Race My Mind (GOVI Remix)
Snoh Aalgera - Save Yourself (GOVI Remix)
G0homeroger Set:
Remble - Rocc Climbing (feat. Lil Yachty)
Baby Smoove - Animal Control
Jugg Harden - I'm The Man (feat. Babyface Ray)
OT7 Quanny, RB Cat- They Said You Didn't
K Shordy, Wam Spinthabin - Get Em
NoCap - Sun Up To Sun Down
Young Thug - Droppin Jewels
Lucki - New Drank
Yung Kayo - Minute
SahBabii - Teacher
Shawny Binladen - Ruben Studdard
Slimelife Shawty - Just How It Is
1504 Mutebaby - Win
Kodak Black, Chief Keef - Who Want Smoke Remix
Slimelife Shawty - In A Min (feat. Nardo Wick)
Hotboii - All The Opps
CEO Trayle - Bloodas
