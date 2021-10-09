OVO Sound Radio Season 3 Episode 13 Ft. Meek Mill, Future & Lil Durk

It's officially October, so naturally, the OVO team is maintaining a strong presence this month. Drake, of course, closed the summer out with Certified Lover Boy while Majid Jordan is expected to drop their new album Wildest Dreams later this month.
While there is a loaded itinerary in play, OVO Sound Radio is still delivering "the most comprehensive music program in the world" with their mixes on Sound 42. This week, Oliver El-Khatib and GoHomeRoger came through with back-to-back sets highlighting new heat from Meek Mill, BandGang Lonnie Bands, Headie One, BlueBucksClan, Lingo, SahBabii, and more.
Check out the tracklist below.
Oliver Set:
FaZe Kaysan - Made A Way (feat. Future & Lil Durk)
BandGang Lonnie Bands - Hot (feat. EST Gee & The Big Homie)
BlueBucksClan - When? Where?
EST Gee - Make It Even
42 Dugg - Free Dem Boyz Pt 2
Icewear Vezzo - Sippin (feat. Babyface Ray)
Meek Mill - Intro (Hate On Me)
Meek Mill - Outside (100 MPH)
DJ Swamp Izzo - 3 Cell Phones (feat. Future)
Guapo - Mr. Put It On
Meek Mill - Hot (Feat. Moneybagg Yo)
Headie One - Too Loyal
Cashh - Wash Clothes
Capella Grey feat. Chris Brown & Popcaan - Gyalis (Remix)
Roy Woods - Gyalis (RoyMix)
AxL - Motorbike (feat. Jackboy)
Cashh - Pounds and Dollars (feat. M1llionz)
Laro Don - No Designer
Tion Wayne - Where Were They
Beny JR & Steve Lean - NO CAP
J. Balvin - La Venganza (feat. Jhay Cortez)
Eladio Carrión - Midas
TRESOR - Lighthouse ft. Da Capo & Sun-El Musician
Black Coffee & Usher - LaLaLa
Drake - Yebba’s Heartbreak (feat. Yebba) (slowed + reverb)
G0homeroger set:
NFL Skeem, Chicken P - Door Dash
BandGang Lonnie Bands - Lock Jaw
Baby Stone Gorillas - Military
Lingo - CEO Broke (feat. Veeze)
Fredobagz - ODB
Lingo - Wrist Bleed
Crudchapo, G.T. - Traffic
Jdot Breezy - Opp Flow
Shawny Binladen - In Louie (feat. Four50)
Big Yaya - Lied To You
Shawny Binladen - Sean Bell
Yeat - Cmon
SahBabii - Switch
Dc2Trill, Zelly Ocho - Doin Dat
Jdot Breezy - Dead Bands (feat. Lil Poppa)
DB.Boutabag - Mac Dre
Baby Stone Gorillas - Baby Stone Gorillas
Big30 - Whatever Come With It (feat. Future)