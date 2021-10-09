OVO Sound Radio Season 3 Episode 13 Ft. Meek Mill, Future & Lil Durk

It's officially October, so naturally, the OVO team is maintaining a strong presence this month. Drake, of course, closed the summer out with Certified Lover Boy while Majid Jordan is expected to drop their new album Wildest Dreams later this month.

While there is a loaded itinerary in play, OVO Sound Radio is still delivering "the most comprehensive music program in the world" with their mixes on Sound 42. This week, Oliver El-Khatib and GoHomeRoger came through with back-to-back sets highlighting new heat from Meek Mill, BandGang Lonnie Bands, Headie One, BlueBucksClan, Lingo, SahBabii, and more.

Check out the tracklist below.

Oliver Set:

FaZe Kaysan - Made A Way (feat. Future & Lil Durk)

BandGang Lonnie Bands - Hot (feat. EST Gee & The Big Homie)

BlueBucksClan - When? Where?

EST Gee - Make It Even

42 Dugg - Free Dem Boyz Pt 2

Icewear Vezzo - Sippin (feat. Babyface Ray)

Meek Mill - Intro (Hate On Me)

Meek Mill - Outside (100 MPH)

DJ Swamp Izzo - 3 Cell Phones (feat. Future)

Guapo - Mr. Put It On

Meek Mill - Hot (Feat. Moneybagg Yo)

Headie One - Too Loyal

Cashh - Wash Clothes

Capella Grey feat. Chris Brown & Popcaan - Gyalis (Remix)

Roy Woods - Gyalis (RoyMix)

AxL - Motorbike (feat. Jackboy)

Cashh - Pounds and Dollars (feat. M1llionz)

Laro Don - No Designer

Tion Wayne - Where Were They

Beny JR & Steve Lean - NO CAP

J. Balvin - La Venganza (feat. Jhay Cortez)

Eladio Carrión - Midas

TRESOR - Lighthouse ft. Da Capo & Sun-El Musician

Black Coffee & Usher - LaLaLa

Drake - Yebba’s Heartbreak (feat. Yebba) (slowed + reverb)



G0homeroger set:

NFL Skeem, Chicken P - Door Dash

BandGang Lonnie Bands - Lock Jaw

Baby Stone Gorillas - Military

Lingo - CEO Broke (feat. Veeze)

Fredobagz - ODB

Lingo - Wrist Bleed

Crudchapo, G.T. - Traffic

Jdot Breezy - Opp Flow

Shawny Binladen - In Louie (feat. Four50)

Big Yaya - Lied To You

Shawny Binladen - Sean Bell

Yeat - Cmon

SahBabii - Switch

Dc2Trill, Zelly Ocho - Doin Dat

Jdot Breezy - Dead Bands (feat. Lil Poppa)

DB.Boutabag - Mac Dre

Baby Stone Gorillas - Baby Stone Gorillas

Big30 - Whatever Come With It (feat. Future)