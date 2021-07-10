OVO Sound Radio Season 3 Episode 10 Ft. MoneyBagg Yo, Brent Faiyaz & More

OVO Sound Radio is officially in motion with SiriusXM after years of broadcasting on Apple Music. Drake and the OVO team launched their own station on the satellite radio network called Sound 42 which has been consistently bringing some incredible mixes over the course of the summer. Last night, Oliver El-Khatib went live from Los Angeles for Season 3 Episode 10 which included a guest mix from GoHomeRoger. This week, Oliver and GoHomeRoger highlighted some bangers from across the world. Artists like Big30, Offset Jim, and Icewear Vezzo set the tone earlier on in the mix while UK's D-Block Europe also had some shine with their newly released single, "Kevin McCallister."
Check out the tracklist for OVO Sound Season 3 Episode 10 mix.
Icewear Vezzo - Tear the Club Up (feat. Future)
Big30 - Too Official (feat. Yo Gotti)
EST Gee - Capitol 1
Offset Jim - Off-White Mikes (feat. EST Gee)
Jackboy - Ten Toes Down
Smiley - Venice Beach
Icewear Vezzo - 1 of 1
IUR Jetto - Big Business (feat. Icewear Vezzo & KrispyLife Kid)
Kodak Black - Last Day In
Moneybagg Yo - Wockesha
Brent Faiyaz - Wasting Time (feat. Drake)
Pop Smoke - Shake The Room (feat. Quavo & Smiley) (Shlohmo Remix)
Smiley - Shlohmo Freestyle
Veeze - Small Fry
Veeze - Kurt Angle
Veeze - Slide Alone
Fenix Flexin - From The Block (feat. D-Block Europe)
Ralfy the Plug - Fun Fact (feat. Drakeo the Ruler)
Cypress Moreno & Drego & Beno - Ben & Jerry's
Fredo - Talk of The Town
D-Block Europe & Lil Pino - Kevin McCallister
OBOY - TDB
Ghost Killer Track - Tonight (feat. D-Block Europe & OBOY)
Brent Faiyaz & Drake - Wasting Time (ChopNotSlop - Dj Candlestick & OG Ron C)
Quadie Diesel - ByeGonez (feat. Lil Yachty)
G.T. - Big Body (feat. Veeze)
WizDaWizard - Chief Keef Flow
G Herbo - 2 Chains
Nardo Wick - Pull Up
Cash Cobain - Slizzy (What It Mean)
Big YAYA x FOUR50 - Oh Darling
Tony Shhnow - No Love Pt. 2
Rx Papi - The Root Of All Evil
Los, Veeze, Rio Da Yung OG - We Rich
BlueBucksClan - Different Levels
Chicken P - Bet We Win
Spanish Rice - Demon
Peezy - We Don't Scam
BlueBucksClan - Rap City
Wam Spinthabin, WizDaWizard - Lemon Pepper Freestyle
Mac J - Skoop
Fenix Flexin - Risky
NGeeYL - Off-White (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)