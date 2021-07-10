OVO Sound Radio Season 3 Episode 10 Ft. MoneyBagg Yo, Brent Faiyaz & More

OVO Sound Radio is officially in motion with SiriusXM after years of broadcasting on Apple Music. Drake and the OVO team launched their own station on the satellite radio network called Sound 42 which has been consistently bringing some incredible mixes over the course of the summer. Last night, Oliver El-Khatib went live from Los Angeles for Season 3 Episode 10 which included a guest mix from GoHomeRoger. This week, Oliver and GoHomeRoger highlighted some bangers from across the world. Artists like Big30, Offset Jim, and Icewear Vezzo set the tone earlier on in the mix while UK's D-Block Europe also had some shine with their newly released single, "Kevin McCallister."

Check out the tracklist for OVO Sound Season 3 Episode 10 mix.

Icewear Vezzo - Tear the Club Up (feat. Future)

Big30 - Too Official (feat. Yo Gotti)

EST Gee - Capitol 1

Offset Jim - Off-White Mikes (feat. EST Gee)

Jackboy - Ten Toes Down

Smiley - Venice Beach

Icewear Vezzo - 1 of 1

IUR Jetto - Big Business (feat. Icewear Vezzo & KrispyLife Kid)

Kodak Black - Last Day In

Moneybagg Yo - Wockesha

Brent Faiyaz - Wasting Time (feat. Drake)

Pop Smoke - Shake The Room (feat. Quavo & Smiley) (Shlohmo Remix)

Smiley - Shlohmo Freestyle

Veeze - Small Fry

Veeze - Kurt Angle

Veeze - Slide Alone

Fenix Flexin - From The Block (feat. D-Block Europe)

Ralfy the Plug - Fun Fact (feat. Drakeo the Ruler)

Cypress Moreno & Drego & Beno - Ben & Jerry's

Fredo - Talk of The Town

D-Block Europe & Lil Pino - Kevin McCallister

OBOY - TDB

Ghost Killer Track - Tonight (feat. D-Block Europe & OBOY)

Brent Faiyaz & Drake - Wasting Time (ChopNotSlop - Dj Candlestick & OG Ron C)

Quadie Diesel - ByeGonez (feat. Lil Yachty)

G.T. - Big Body (feat. Veeze)

WizDaWizard - Chief Keef Flow

G Herbo - 2 Chains

Nardo Wick - Pull Up

Cash Cobain - Slizzy (What It Mean)

Big YAYA x FOUR50 - Oh Darling

Tony Shhnow - No Love Pt. 2

Rx Papi - The Root Of All Evil

Los, Veeze, Rio Da Yung OG - We Rich

BlueBucksClan - Different Levels

Chicken P - Bet We Win

Spanish Rice - Demon

Peezy - We Don't Scam

BlueBucksClan - Rap City

Wam Spinthabin, WizDaWizard - Lemon Pepper Freestyle

Mac J - Skoop

Fenix Flexin - Risky

NGeeYL - Off-White (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)