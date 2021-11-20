OVO Sound Radio Preview New Drakeo The Ruler & Blue Bucks Clan Single

OVO Sound Radio remains committed to highlighting the hottest new music in the streets. Oliver El-Khatib holds it down on each episode with incredible mixes that highlight a range of music from across the planet, as well as bubbling records in the streets.

This week, they returned with episode 16 of season 3 which kicks off with a tribute to Young Dolph. Oli started the latest episode with three classic Dolph records, "In Charlotte," "Crashin’ Out," and "Talking To My Scale." In addition to the slew of Dolph, Blue Bucks Clan debuted a slew of new music including a single from their forthcoming collaborative project with Drakeo The Ruler.

As usual, OVO Sound Radio brought a few guest mixes. GOHOMEROGER returns to the ones and twos this week, along with GOVI.

Check out the tracklist below.

Oliver Set:

Young Dolph - In Charlotte

Young Dolph - Crashin’ Out

Young Dolph - Talking To My Scale

Smiley - When I Die

Lil Durk - Lion Eyes

K.E - Get Back

Wallie the Sensei - 03 Flow

Money Man - Elusive

Bluebucksclan - Biggest Stepper

Bluebucksclan & Drakeo The Ruler - Kennedy

Bluebucksclan & Drakeo The Ruler - Digits

Bluebucksclan - While I’m

Bluebucksclan - In Atlanta

Rosalia - La Fama (feat. The Weeknd)

Pira Pora - La Memoria

Eladio Carrión & Morad - Habla Claro

Beny Jr & Steve Lean - Sirio

Fivio Foreign - Squeeze (Freestyle)

D-Block Europe - No Competition

D-Block Europe - Chrome Hearts (feat. Offset)

Warrior Rich - Trap Talking (feat. Rolo Paciino)

Gazo - On A (feat. Luciano)

Doc OVG - S/O YRB

Lacrim - Kanun

D-Block Europe - Overseas (feat. Central Cee)

GOVI Set:

GOVI - In Search Of

Overmono - So U Kno

Pocket - Aquarium

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - The Distance

Logic1000 - What You Like

Ross From Friends - Love Divide

Ross From Friends - Grub

Joy Orbison - swag w/ kav

Shlohmo - By Myself (Jacques Greene Edit)

GOVI - Like U Used To

Skin On Skin - Way Ur Touchin Me

Overmono - Bby

Tom VR - Partner

Jasper Tygner - That's Too Slow

GOVI - Cycles

G0homeroger Set:

Dc2trill & Lil Yachty - Bar for Bar Pt.2

Lucki & F1lthy - Neptune vs Industry

Drakeo The Ruler - HUNDIDDY BOP BOP

P4K - 3rd Life

FredoBagz - Finish Him

Fully & Drakeo The Ruler - I Remember Days

Babyface Ray - Catch It

Shawny Binladen - Revived

Four50 - Demon

CEO Trayle - Big Ol' Backdoor

Lil Tjay - Not In The Mood (feat. Fivio Foreign & Kay Flock)

Jay Critch - Headlines

OTL Beezy - OVOXO

Yeat - All of it (feat. Yung Kayo)

SahBabii - Do It For Demon

Warhol.SS & 2 - Thirty Thoughts

G.T. - OG