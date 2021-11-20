OVO Sound Radio Preview New Drakeo The Ruler & Blue Bucks Clan Single

OVO Sound Radio remains committed to highlighting the hottest new music in the streets. Oliver El-Khatib holds it down on each episode with incredible mixes that highlight a range of music from across the planet, as well as bubbling records in the streets.
This week, they returned with episode 16 of season 3 which kicks off with a tribute to Young Dolph. Oli started the latest episode with three classic Dolph records, "In Charlotte," "Crashin’ Out," and "Talking To My Scale." In addition to the slew of Dolph, Blue Bucks Clan debuted a slew of new music including a single from their forthcoming collaborative project with Drakeo The Ruler.
As usual, OVO Sound Radio brought a few guest mixes. GOHOMEROGER returns to the ones and twos this week, along with GOVI.
Check out the tracklist below.
Oliver Set:
Young Dolph - In Charlotte
Young Dolph - Crashin’ Out
Young Dolph - Talking To My Scale
Smiley - When I Die
Lil Durk - Lion Eyes
K.E - Get Back
Wallie the Sensei - 03 Flow
Money Man - Elusive
Bluebucksclan - Biggest Stepper
Bluebucksclan & Drakeo The Ruler - Kennedy
Bluebucksclan & Drakeo The Ruler - Digits
Bluebucksclan - While I’m
Bluebucksclan - In Atlanta
Rosalia - La Fama (feat. The Weeknd)
Pira Pora - La Memoria
Eladio Carrión & Morad - Habla Claro
Beny Jr & Steve Lean - Sirio
Fivio Foreign - Squeeze (Freestyle)
D-Block Europe - No Competition
D-Block Europe - Chrome Hearts (feat. Offset)
Warrior Rich - Trap Talking (feat. Rolo Paciino)
Gazo - On A (feat. Luciano)
Doc OVG - S/O YRB
Lacrim - Kanun
D-Block Europe - Overseas (feat. Central Cee)
GOVI Set:
GOVI - In Search Of
Overmono - So U Kno
Pocket - Aquarium
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - The Distance
Logic1000 - What You Like
Ross From Friends - Love Divide
Ross From Friends - Grub
Joy Orbison - swag w/ kav
Shlohmo - By Myself (Jacques Greene Edit)
GOVI - Like U Used To
Skin On Skin - Way Ur Touchin Me
Overmono - Bby
Tom VR - Partner
Jasper Tygner - That's Too Slow
GOVI - Cycles
G0homeroger Set:
Dc2trill & Lil Yachty - Bar for Bar Pt.2
Lucki & F1lthy - Neptune vs Industry
Drakeo The Ruler - HUNDIDDY BOP BOP
P4K - 3rd Life
FredoBagz - Finish Him
Fully & Drakeo The Ruler - I Remember Days
Babyface Ray - Catch It
Shawny Binladen - Revived
Four50 - Demon
CEO Trayle - Big Ol' Backdoor
Lil Tjay - Not In The Mood (feat. Fivio Foreign & Kay Flock)
Jay Critch - Headlines
OTL Beezy - OVOXO
Yeat - All of it (feat. Yung Kayo)
SahBabii - Do It For Demon
Warhol.SS & 2 - Thirty Thoughts
G.T. - OG