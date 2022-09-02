OVO Sound Radio Highlights New Offset, DJ Khaled, Ice Spice & More

OVO Sound Radio continues to keep its fingers on the pulse of new music. The platform's grown significantly since its time on Apple Radio, though it remains committed to highlighting new music that isn't on everyone's radar.

On Thursday night, Oliver El-Khatib and GoHoeRoger returned to the decks on SiriusXM's Sound 42 for season 4 episode 17 of OVO Sound Radio. The latest episode highlights new music from Real Boston Richey, Lil Crix, GMO Stax, and BlueBucksClan, as well as Ice Spice, who has received some major praise from Drake in recent times.

Check out the full tracklist below.

Oliver Set:

Real Boston Richey - Watch How I Move

Real Boston Richey - Navy Seals (feat. Kodak Black & Lil Crix)

Lil Crix - Bad Habits

GMO Stax - 10 Outta 10

Offset - CODE (feat. Moneybagg Yo)

Lil Crix - Spin The Block (feat. Kodak Black)

K.E. - On da Real (AUX Version)

BlueBucksClan - I Guess

BlueBucksClan - Fire in the Booth Freestyle

Big Scarr - First Time In Vegas

Offset - 5 4 3 2 1

Lil Jairmy - Alaska

DJ Khaled - BIG TIME (feat. Future & Lil Baby)

DJ Khaled - IT AIN'T SAFE (feat. Nardo Wick & Kodak Black)

Quavo & Takeoff - Big Stunna (feat. Birdman)

Real Boston Richey - I Want You (feat. Future)

GMO Stax - Same N**** feat. Blac Youngsta)

DJ Khaled - KEEP GOING (feat. Lil Durk, 21 Savage & Roddy Ricch)

DJ Khaled - WAY PAST LUCK (feat. 21 Savage)

DJ Khaled - NO SECRET (feat. Drake)

Lil Tjay - Beat the Odds

D-Block Europe - Man In The Mirror

Big Gltaow & Jwles - 6 Pack

TVGUCCI - Gangsta Gentleman Remix (Feat. Smiley)

cityboymoe - wasting

Novelist - Don’t wake me

Bizzy Banks - On The Radar Freestyle

Ice Spice - On The Radar freestyle

RV - Water Resistant

Headie One - Illegal

BNXN fka Buju - Many Ways (feat. Wizkid)

9ice - ninalowo feat. Zlatan

Dwson & Atjazz - Weightless

Oliver Sim — GMT (Jamie xx Remix)

Wahm - Destiny (feat. Index Nuul Kukk) (Henrik Schwarz Remix)

Zakes Bantwini & Kasango - Osama (Pete Tong & Paul Rogers Remix)

Awen & Caiiro - Your Voice (Adam Port Remix)

G0homeroger Set:

Luh Jb - Exotic (feat. Luh 8)

Luh Tyler - Moon

Real Boston Richy - Navy Seals (with Kodak Black & Lil Crix)

Kankan - hat4hat

NgeeYL & Trippie Redd - Wrong Move

Chief Keef & Lil Gnar - Almighty Gnar

Desto - Lunchroom (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

Lil Tony x Lil Birdie - Murder

4L Quan & 21 Lil Harold - Cant Blame Em

Pierre Bourne - Moving Too Fast (feat. Young Nudy)

Lucki - COINCIDENCE

Destroy Lonely - CRYSTLCSTLES

Destroy Lonely - VETERAN (feat. Ken Carson)

Dee Aura & ILLZ - BODEINE COWBOYS

PoWR Trav - PERDU (feat. Shawny Binladen)

Big Yaya - Speed 2 Da Money

Lil Tecca - Treesha

Rot Ken - Worried Bout That

Allstar JR - Better Days