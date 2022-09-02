OVO Sound Radio Highlights New Offset, DJ Khaled, Ice Spice & More

OVO Sound Radio continues to keep its fingers on the pulse of new music. The platform's grown significantly since its time on Apple Radio, though it remains committed to highlighting new music that isn't on everyone's radar.
On Thursday night, Oliver El-Khatib and GoHoeRoger returned to the decks on SiriusXM's Sound 42 for season 4 episode 17 of OVO Sound Radio. The latest episode highlights new music from Real Boston Richey, Lil Crix, GMO Stax, and BlueBucksClan, as well as Ice Spice, who has received some major praise from Drake in recent times.
Check out the full tracklist below.
Oliver Set:
Real Boston Richey - Watch How I Move
Real Boston Richey - Navy Seals (feat. Kodak Black & Lil Crix)
Lil Crix - Bad Habits
GMO Stax - 10 Outta 10
Offset - CODE (feat. Moneybagg Yo)
Lil Crix - Spin The Block (feat. Kodak Black)
K.E. - On da Real (AUX Version)
BlueBucksClan - I Guess
BlueBucksClan - Fire in the Booth Freestyle
Big Scarr - First Time In Vegas
Offset - 5 4 3 2 1
Lil Jairmy - Alaska
DJ Khaled - BIG TIME (feat. Future & Lil Baby)
DJ Khaled - IT AIN'T SAFE (feat. Nardo Wick & Kodak Black)
Quavo & Takeoff - Big Stunna (feat. Birdman)
Real Boston Richey - I Want You (feat. Future)
GMO Stax - Same N**** feat. Blac Youngsta)
DJ Khaled - KEEP GOING (feat. Lil Durk, 21 Savage & Roddy Ricch)
DJ Khaled - WAY PAST LUCK (feat. 21 Savage)
DJ Khaled - NO SECRET (feat. Drake)
Lil Tjay - Beat the Odds
D-Block Europe - Man In The Mirror
Big Gltaow & Jwles - 6 Pack
TVGUCCI - Gangsta Gentleman Remix (Feat. Smiley)
cityboymoe - wasting
Novelist - Don’t wake me
Bizzy Banks - On The Radar Freestyle
Ice Spice - On The Radar freestyle
RV - Water Resistant
Headie One - Illegal
BNXN fka Buju - Many Ways (feat. Wizkid)
9ice - ninalowo feat. Zlatan
Dwson & Atjazz - Weightless
Oliver Sim — GMT (Jamie xx Remix)
Wahm - Destiny (feat. Index Nuul Kukk) (Henrik Schwarz Remix)
Zakes Bantwini & Kasango - Osama (Pete Tong & Paul Rogers Remix)
Awen & Caiiro - Your Voice (Adam Port Remix)
G0homeroger Set:
Luh Jb - Exotic (feat. Luh 8)
Luh Tyler - Moon
Real Boston Richy - Navy Seals (with Kodak Black & Lil Crix)
Kankan - hat4hat
NgeeYL & Trippie Redd - Wrong Move
Chief Keef & Lil Gnar - Almighty Gnar
Desto - Lunchroom (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
Lil Tony x Lil Birdie - Murder
4L Quan & 21 Lil Harold - Cant Blame Em
Pierre Bourne - Moving Too Fast (feat. Young Nudy)
Lucki - COINCIDENCE
Destroy Lonely - CRYSTLCSTLES
Destroy Lonely - VETERAN (feat. Ken Carson)
Dee Aura & ILLZ - BODEINE COWBOYS
PoWR Trav - PERDU (feat. Shawny Binladen)
Big Yaya - Speed 2 Da Money
Lil Tecca - Treesha
Rot Ken - Worried Bout That
Allstar JR - Better Days