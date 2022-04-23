OVO Sound Radio Highlights Music By Smiley, Pop Smoke, Rowdy Rebel & More

October's Very Own has returned with more fire music for your weekend streaming needs. On the eighth episode of season four, we heard sets from both Oliver and G0homeroger – both of whom showcased plenty of fire tracks, old and new.
The former kicked off his air time with "Geek Shyt" from Sosa Geek, and followed it with a collaboration from Icewear Vezzo and Future on "Tear The Club Up." Other noteworthy songs include Smiley's "Don't Play That," Digga D's "Alter Ego," Pop Smoke's "Christopher Walking," and a recent arrival from Rowdy Rebel – "Rowdy vs. Rebel."
On G0homeroger's turn, he began with a shoutout to YungLiv, playing both "BigLivvy" and "No Pressure," also showing love to names like Luh JB, Kodak Black, Shawny Binladen, and Desire, among others.
Check out the full tracklist below, and stream the entire episode of OVO Sound Radio on Soundcloud.
Tracklist:
Oliver Set:
Sosa Geek - Geek Shyt
Icewear Vezzo - Tear The Club Up (feat. Future)
Drego & Beno - Tryna Run G (feat. BandGang Lonnie Bands & ShredGang Mone)
42 Dugg - Free Dem Boyz Pt 2
Hoodrich Pablo Juan - Drip Babies (feat. Lil Got It & Lil Keed
)
Smiley - Don't Play That
Smoke Boys - OMDs
Dirtbike LB - Rockstar Manners (feat. Lil Pino, Chip & L Jugg)
Digga D - Alter Ego
Young Nudy & 21 Savage - Since When
Metro Boomin - 10AM/Save The World (feat. Gucci Mane)
Lil Double 0 - Tony Montana
42 Dugg & EST Gee - Thump Shit
Future - Ain't No Time
Future - Government Official
21 Savage & Metro Boomin - Snitches & Rats (feat. Young Nudy)
21 Savage & Metro Boomin - X (feat. Future)
Lil Baby - In A Minute
Lil Durk - What Happened to Virgil (feat. Gunna
)
Russ Millions - Backseat
Smoove’L - Ouu Ahh
Digga D - Rambo (feat. Hotboii)
SBA Karma - Turn Up (Remix) (feat. Skillibeng)
Fivio Foreign, Fetty Luciano & Sosa Geek - On Timing
Rowdy Rebel - Rowdy vs. Rebel
Zinoleesky - Gone Far
Naira Marley - First Time In America
Fireboy DML - Playboy
Lil Silva - Backwards (feat. Sampha)
GOVI - NOT WHAT, BUT HOW
GOVI - EUPHORIA
Jamie xx - LET’S DO IT AGAIN
Tora-i - Lounging
tendai - Lately
James Blake - Mile High (feat. Travis Scott
and Metro Boomin)
G0homeroger Set:
YungLiv - BigLivvy
YungLiv - No Pressure
Luh JB - Know Bout Me
Luh JB - WWE
JGreen - Mafia
BabyK Osama - Ms. Stacy
NR Boor X OT7 Quanny - Slidin
LOE Shimmy - Tina
NoCap - Very Special
Kodak Black - Purple Stamp
CEO Trayle, Dc2Trill - C4 Too Trill
Big Yaya - 5AM in NY
Shawny Binladen - Why You Got A Glocky ?¿
42 Dugg & EST Gee - My Yungin
BMG x Baby Stone Gorillas - It's up
K8do - How Do You Want It
Bandmanrill - Bullet
Cash Cobain - Slizzy Like
iayze - Money Counter
SeptembersRich - EDD Hit 50
Desire - The Cutta