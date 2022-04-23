OVO Sound Radio Highlights Music By Smiley, Pop Smoke, Rowdy Rebel & More

October's Very Own has returned with more fire music for your weekend streaming needs. On the eighth episode of season four, we heard sets from both Oliver and G0homeroger – both of whom showcased plenty of fire tracks, old and new.

The former kicked off his air time with "Geek Shyt" from Sosa Geek, and followed it with a collaboration from Icewear Vezzo and Future on "Tear The Club Up." Other noteworthy songs include Smiley's "Don't Play That," Digga D's "Alter Ego," Pop Smoke's "Christopher Walking," and a recent arrival from Rowdy Rebel – "Rowdy vs. Rebel."

On G0homeroger's turn, he began with a shoutout to YungLiv, playing both "BigLivvy" and "No Pressure," also showing love to names like Luh JB, Kodak Black, Shawny Binladen, and Desire, among others.

Check out the full tracklist below, and stream the entire episode of OVO Sound Radio on Soundcloud.

Tracklist:

Oliver Set:

Sosa Geek - Geek Shyt

Icewear Vezzo - Tear The Club Up (feat. Future)

Drego & Beno - Tryna Run G (feat. BandGang Lonnie Bands & ShredGang Mone)

42 Dugg - Free Dem Boyz Pt 2

Hoodrich Pablo Juan - Drip Babies (feat. Lil Got It & Lil Keed

Smiley - Don't Play That

Smoke Boys - OMDs

Dirtbike LB - Rockstar Manners (feat. Lil Pino, Chip & L Jugg)

Digga D - Alter Ego

Young Nudy & 21 Savage - Since When

Metro Boomin - 10AM/Save The World (feat. Gucci Mane)

Lil Double 0 - Tony Montana

42 Dugg & EST Gee - Thump Shit

Future - Ain't No Time

Future - Government Official

21 Savage & Metro Boomin - Snitches & Rats (feat. Young Nudy)

21 Savage & Metro Boomin - X (feat. Future)

Lil Baby - In A Minute

Lil Durk - What Happened to Virgil (feat. Gunna

Russ Millions - Backseat

Smoove’L - Ouu Ahh

Digga D - Rambo (feat. Hotboii)

SBA Karma - Turn Up (Remix) (feat. Skillibeng)

Fivio Foreign, Fetty Luciano & Sosa Geek - On Timing

Rowdy Rebel - Rowdy vs. Rebel

Zinoleesky - Gone Far

Naira Marley - First Time In America

Fireboy DML - Playboy

Lil Silva - Backwards (feat. Sampha)

GOVI - NOT WHAT, BUT HOW

GOVI - EUPHORIA

Jamie xx - LET’S DO IT AGAIN

Tora-i - Lounging

tendai - Lately

James Blake - Mile High (feat. Travis Scott and Metro Boomin)

G0homeroger Set:

YungLiv - BigLivvy

YungLiv - No Pressure

Luh JB - Know Bout Me

Luh JB - WWE

JGreen - Mafia

BabyK Osama - Ms. Stacy

NR Boor X OT7 Quanny - Slidin

LOE Shimmy - Tina

NoCap - Very Special

Kodak Black - Purple Stamp

CEO Trayle, Dc2Trill - C4 Too Trill

Big Yaya - 5AM in NY

Shawny Binladen - Why You Got A Glocky ?¿

42 Dugg & EST Gee - My Yungin

BMG x Baby Stone Gorillas - It's up

K8do - How Do You Want It

Bandmanrill - Bullet

Cash Cobain - Slizzy Like

iayze - Money Counter

SeptembersRich - EDD Hit 50

Desire - The Cutta