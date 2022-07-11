OVO Sound Radio Highlights Drake, Brent Faiyaz & More For Season 4 Episode 13

You can always expect high-quality curations from OVO Sound Radio. This weekend, Oliver El-Khatib returned for season 4 episode 13, alongside special guests, G0HomeRoger and Keinemusik. The latest episode expands on the dance-friendly vibes of Drake's Honestly, Nevermind with Keinemusik's set. If you don't know, Keinemusik is a music collective including Rampa and &ME, who both contributed production to the project.

Season 4 episode 13 of OVO Sound Radio kicks off with a highlight off of Brent Faiyaz's Wasteland album, and a few cuts off of Honestly, Nevermind. The dance sounds extend to Keinemusik's set before G0HomeRoger comes through with a slew of bangers from Hotboii, JGreen, Lucki, Lil GotIt, and more.

Peep the latest episode of OVO Sound Radio below and check out the tracklist, as well.

Oliver Set:

Brent Faiyaz - PRICE OF FAME

Drake - Calling My Name

Drake - Sticky

Aj Tracey - On The Radar (Freestyle)

Kelz - Sinner

Drake - Liability

Chris Brown - C.A.B. (Catch A Body) (feat. Fivio Foreign)

Kay Flock - Make A Movie (feat. Fivio Foreign)

Rowdy Rebel - SPOTTEMGOTTEM (feat. Dee Billz)

22Gz - Up n Stuck (feat. Kodak Black)

GMO Stax - Pressure

Icewear Vezzo, Peezy & Payroll- The Commission

BlueBucksClan - Just Hit Me

Lil Harold - Good Times (feat. Offset)

Russ Millions - BABA (Toma Tussi)

Headie One - Bigger Than Life (feat. Frenna)

Asake - Sungba (Remix) (feat. Burna Boy)

Lil Silva - What If (feat. Skiifall)

Keinemusik Set:

WhoMadeWho & Rampa - UUUU (&ME Remix)

Röyksopp - Impossible (&ME Remix)

Gleb Filipchenkow - No More (feat. Remo)

Rampa feat. Chuala - Demo NO NAME YET

DOUDOU (Chloe Caillet Edit)

Tanzania (Rampa Edit)

Solomun - Never Sleep Again (Keinemusik Remix)

Keinemusik - Confusion

AWEN & Caiiro - Your Voice (Adam Port Remix)

Keinemusik - Pussy Power feat. Nomi (Desiree Remix)

G0homeroger Set:

FCG Heem & LOE Shimmy - Not Lit

Hotboii - Rich How I'm Dyin

C Stunna - Jwett Stalker (Fast)

Reace Sosa & Wam SpinThaBin - MEN IN BLACK

Luh Jb - Red DOT

JGreen - Everywhere

GMO Stax - Pressure

Lil Tony - Baby Drill flow

Lucki - Y NOT?

Kankan - after me

Summrs - Catch a Kill

Summrs - Ashes

Highway - 2009Muttering

Lancey Foux & SL - Simple

DCG Shun x DCG Bsavv - Buss It

Big Yavo - OVO

DB.Boutabag - Pockets Bigger

Wolfacejoeyy - Shake It "On The Radar" Freestyle