OVO Sound Radio Highlights Drake, Brent Faiyaz & More For Season 4 Episode 13

You can always expect high-quality curations from OVO Sound Radio. This weekend, Oliver El-Khatib returned for season 4 episode 13, alongside special guests, G0HomeRoger and Keinemusik. The latest episode expands on the dance-friendly vibes of Drake's Honestly, Nevermind with Keinemusik's set. If you don't know, Keinemusik is a music collective including Rampa and &ME, who both contributed production to the project.
Season 4 episode 13 of OVO Sound Radio kicks off with a highlight off of Brent Faiyaz's Wasteland album, and a few cuts off of Honestly, Nevermind. The dance sounds extend to Keinemusik's set before G0HomeRoger comes through with a slew of bangers from Hotboii, JGreen, Lucki, Lil GotIt, and more.
Peep the latest episode of OVO Sound Radio below and check out the tracklist, as well.
Oliver Set:
Brent Faiyaz - PRICE OF FAME
Drake - Calling My Name
Drake - Sticky
Aj Tracey - On The Radar (Freestyle)
Kelz - Sinner
Drake - Liability
Chris Brown - C.A.B. (Catch A Body) (feat. Fivio Foreign)
Kay Flock - Make A Movie (feat. Fivio Foreign)
Rowdy Rebel - SPOTTEMGOTTEM (feat. Dee Billz)
22Gz - Up n Stuck (feat. Kodak Black)
GMO Stax - Pressure
Icewear Vezzo, Peezy & Payroll- The Commission
BlueBucksClan - Just Hit Me
Lil Harold - Good Times (feat. Offset)
Russ Millions - BABA (Toma Tussi)
Headie One - Bigger Than Life (feat. Frenna)
Asake - Sungba (Remix) (feat. Burna Boy)
Lil Silva - What If (feat. Skiifall)
Keinemusik Set:
WhoMadeWho & Rampa - UUUU (&ME Remix)
Röyksopp - Impossible (&ME Remix)
Gleb Filipchenkow - No More (feat. Remo)
Rampa feat. Chuala - Demo NO NAME YET
DOUDOU (Chloe Caillet Edit)
Tanzania (Rampa Edit)
Solomun - Never Sleep Again (Keinemusik Remix)
Keinemusik - Confusion
AWEN & Caiiro - Your Voice (Adam Port Remix)
Keinemusik - Pussy Power feat. Nomi (Desiree Remix)
G0homeroger Set:
FCG Heem & LOE Shimmy - Not Lit
Hotboii - Rich How I'm Dyin
C Stunna - Jwett Stalker (Fast)
Reace Sosa & Wam SpinThaBin - MEN IN BLACK
Luh Jb - Red DOT
JGreen - Everywhere
GMO Stax - Pressure
Lil Harold - Lil B
(Uh Huh)
Lil Tony - Baby Drill flow
Lucki - Y NOT?
Kankan - after me
Summrs - Catch a Kill
Summrs - Ashes
Highway - 2009Muttering
Lancey Foux & SL - Simple
DCG Shun x DCG Bsavv - Buss It
Big Yavo - OVO
DB.Boutabag - Pockets Bigger
Wolfacejoeyy - Shake It "On The Radar" Freestyle