OVO Sound Radio Highlight Lil Durk, EST Gee & 42 Dugg & More On Season 4 Episode 6

OVO Sound Radio is going strong this season. Oliver El-Khatib and GoHomeRoger returned for season 4 in January, and have continued to bless the airwaves with incredible mixes. Both DJs highlight everything from regional bangers gaining an underground buzz to bonafide bangers from across the world. This week, Oli and GoHomeRoger welcomed Shlohmo to the show, who delivered a special guest mix including bangers from Young Dolph, Lil Wayne, and more. OVO Sound Radio season 4 episode 6 also includes new music from Lil Durk, EST Gee & 42 Dugg, Smiley, Digga D, and more.
Check out the setlist below and press play on "the most comprehensive music program in the world."
Oliver Set:
Lil Durk - Golden Child
GMO Stax & Lil Jairmy - No Insurance
Baby Stone Gorillas - Lights, Camera, Action
Lil Durk - Computer Murderers
Baby Money - Blue Street (feat. Icewear Vezzo)
Smiley - Bill
Smiley - On To Game
Smiley - Grammy (feat. 42 Dugg)
EST Gee & 42 Dugg - Free The Shiners
Lil Durk - Petty Too (feat. Future)
Bad Gyal & Beny Jr - Flow 2000 (Remix)
3dnan Dmoors - Me Pregunto (feat. SIANSALEM & KSM)
Love Yi & DelaRue - TODO CAMBIÓ
Moubarak - Pochtar (feat. Morad)
Silent Addy & Creep Chromatic - Feel Right (feat. Projexx)
Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru
Bakersteez - Neva Gon Lose (feat. Roshawny Badg)
Skillibeng - Whap Whap (feat F.S.)
M1llionz & 1Formation - 8PM In Seaview
Bandokay - Tower Hill (Freestyle)
M Huncho - Lean (feat. Giggs)
Digga D - Life Of A Real G (Freestyle)
Digga D - G Lock (feat. Moneybagg Yo)
Digga D - A Lil Promo (Freestyle)
Central Cee - Ungrateful
Rondo - Birkin
Tee Valentine - do4luv
Shlohmo Set:
DJ Nate - Come Back
Project Pat - Choose U
Mad Cobra - Flex
Ize Cream - Come Up
DJ Manny - Smoke ’n’ Fade Away
Shawny Binladen - Faith (feat. Big Yaya)
Kryptonyte - Emmys (feat. Lord Byron + Liv.e)
Rx Papi & Gud - 12 Stout Street
Matt Ox - Live It Up
UnoTheActivist - Not One of Dem
Osofoe - Just a Different Day ( feat. Babyface Ray)
FBG presents - Appeal (feat. Young Scooter)
Thouxanbanfauni - American Muscle
DJ Squeaky - Victim of a Pimp Sh#t (feat. 8Ball & MJG, Kingpin Skinny Pimp, 211 & Killa B) ((screwed))
Rick Ross - The Pulitzer
Billionaire Black - Costa Rica (feat. Uno)
Young Dolph - Talking to My Scale
Lil Wayne - Single
Lil B - Like A Martian x Angelo Badalamenti - Twin Peaks theme ((shlo edit)
G0homeroger Set:
Dc2Trill - Random
GMO Stax & Lil Jairmy - No Insurance
Lil Poppa - The Wire (feat. Jdot Breezy)
Lil Durk - Golden Child
Dc2Trill, Zelly Ocho - Lean Too
LUNCHBOX - Trying it
Redda - Kuul
Kankan - Fent
Kankan - Get Zoed (feat. Summrs)
Warhol.SS - Big 32
Big Scarr - Rush Hour
Lil Double 0 - Kings and Queens
Baby Money - Blue Street (feat. Icewear Vezzo)
Baby Stone Gorillas, COLDGAME - With That
Baby Stone Gorillas - In A Circle
B Lovee, DJ Swill B - X Factor