OVO Sound Radio Highlight Lil Durk, EST Gee & 42 Dugg & More On Season 4 Episode 6

OVO Sound Radio is going strong this season. Oliver El-Khatib and GoHomeRoger returned for season 4 in January, and have continued to bless the airwaves with incredible mixes. Both DJs highlight everything from regional bangers gaining an underground buzz to bonafide bangers from across the world. This week, Oli and GoHomeRoger welcomed Shlohmo to the show, who delivered a special guest mix including bangers from Young Dolph, Lil Wayne, and more. OVO Sound Radio season 4 episode 6 also includes new music from Lil Durk, EST Gee & 42 Dugg, Smiley, Digga D, and more.

Check out the setlist below and press play on "the most comprehensive music program in the world."

Oliver Set:

GMO Stax & Lil Jairmy - No Insurance

Baby Stone Gorillas - Lights, Camera, Action

Lil Durk - Computer Murderers

Baby Money - Blue Street (feat. Icewear Vezzo)

Smiley - Bill

Smiley - On To Game

Smiley - Grammy (feat. 42 Dugg)

EST Gee & 42 Dugg - Free The Shiners

Lil Durk - Petty Too (feat. Future

Bad Gyal & Beny Jr - Flow 2000 (Remix)

3dnan Dmoors - Me Pregunto (feat. SIANSALEM & KSM)

Love Yi & DelaRue - TODO CAMBIÓ

Moubarak - Pochtar (feat. Morad)

Silent Addy & Creep Chromatic - Feel Right (feat. Projexx)

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru

Bakersteez - Neva Gon Lose (feat. Roshawny Badg)

Skillibeng - Whap Whap (feat F.S.)

M1llionz & 1Formation - 8PM In Seaview

Bandokay - Tower Hill (Freestyle)

M Huncho - Lean (feat. Giggs)

Digga D - Life Of A Real G (Freestyle)

Digga D - G Lock (feat. Moneybagg Yo)

Digga D - A Lil Promo (Freestyle)

Central Cee - Ungrateful

Rondo - Birkin

Tee Valentine - do4luv

Shlohmo Set:

DJ Nate - Come Back

Mad Cobra - Flex

Ize Cream - Come Up

DJ Manny - Smoke ’n’ Fade Away

Shawny Binladen - Faith (feat. Big Yaya)

Kryptonyte - Emmys (feat. Lord Byron + Liv.e)

Rx Papi & Gud - 12 Stout Street

Matt Ox - Live It Up

UnoTheActivist - Not One of Dem

Osofoe - Just a Different Day ( feat. Babyface Ray)

FBG presents - Appeal (feat. Young Scooter)

Thouxanbanfauni - American Muscle

DJ Squeaky - Victim of a Pimp Sh#t (feat. 8Ball & MJG, Kingpin Skinny Pimp, 211 & Killa B) ((screwed))

Billionaire Black - Costa Rica (feat. Uno)

Young Dolph - Talking to My Scale

Lil Wayne - Single

Lil B - Like A Martian x Angelo Badalamenti - Twin Peaks theme ((shlo edit)

G0homeroger Set:

Dc2Trill - Random

Lil Poppa - The Wire (feat. Jdot Breezy)

Lil Durk - Golden Child

Dc2Trill, Zelly Ocho - Lean Too

LUNCHBOX - Trying it

Redda - Kuul

Kankan - Fent

Kankan - Get Zoed (feat. Summrs)

Warhol.SS - Big 32

Big Scarr - Rush Hour

Lil Double 0 - Kings and Queens

Baby Stone Gorillas, COLDGAME - With That

Baby Stone Gorillas - In A Circle

B Lovee, DJ Swill B - X Factor