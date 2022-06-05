OVO Sound Radio Brings On GOVI For Season 4 Episode 11

OVO Sound Radio showcased songs by many of the top artists, including Future, French Montana, and more, during the 11th episode of season 4, this week. GOVI stepped in for a guest set during the show.

Kicking things off, Oliver began his set with Babyface Ray's "Spending Spree," before later going on to share Quavo and Takeoff's new collaboration, "Hotel Lobby," which was released last month with a music video shot in the style of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

GOVI played tracks by Kellerkind, Pretty Girl, and even himself, while G0homeroger showcased Lucki, Lil Gnar, Yeat, and more.

Check out the full tracklist as well as the entirety of OVO Sound Radio Season 4 Episode 11 below.

Oliver Set:

Babyface Ray - Spending Spree (feat. Veeze)

Future - PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ

Bluebucksclan - Victor Cruz

Loe Shimmy - Bounty (feat. Kodak Black)

French Montana - Mop Stick (feat. Kodak Black)

Lil Jairmy - 5 Years

Quavo & Takeoff - Hotel Lobby

Moneybagg Yo - See Wat I’m Sayin

SleazyWorld Go - Sleazy Flow (Remix) (feat. Lil Baby)

Loe Shimmy - Tina

French Montana - Alcatraz

Skillibeng - Whap Whap (Remix) (Feat. Fivio Foreign & French Montana)

Navaz - Big Food

Marksman - Action

Giggs & Tion Wayne - Suffer

Russ Millions - BABA (Toma Tussi)

Nafe Smallz - Gelato 41 (feat. D-Block Europe)

M Huncho - 38 (feat. D-Block Europe)

Clavish - Greece

SEVEN 7oo - FUCK THE INDUSTRY (feat. Rondodasosa, Central Cee, Nko)

Headie One & GAZO - 22 Carats

SEVEN 7oo - SPACCIATORE (feat. Gazo, Vale Pain, Keta, Nko)

SEVEN 7oo - 667OO (feat. Freeze Corleone, Ashe 22, Keta, Sacky, Nko, Dahirvè)

Gazo - MOLLY

Smallgod, Black Sherrif, YSSI SB & Adje - Holy F4k (Remix)

GOVI Set:

GOVI - HARI

Mr. Sosa - Flowers In Bloom

Logic10000 - Rush

yunè pinku - Bluff

Pugilist - Déjà Vu

Wayward - Sapphire Eyes

Kellerkind - Dhol

Kellerkind - Release

Aparde - Varia

Pretty Girl - Arc

Solomon Fesshaye - Star City

boys be kko - ano kyo ku

Louf - Euler's Disc

GOVI - WHAT YOU NEED

G0homeroger Set:

Future - Love You Better

YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Loner Life

NoCap - No Hook

Babyface Ray - A1 Since Day 1

FCG Heem - Walkin Lick

Rot Ken - Same Slums

Joony - HIGH AS ME

Joony - ON DAT SHIT

Yeat - Poppin

T$AN - 4L

Lucki - Good Memories

Rooga - Old Rooga

Real boston Richey - Certified Dripper

BabyTron - Euphoria

CEO Trayle - Buy A Boat

Lil Gnar - No Reason (feat. Lil Keed & Yak Gotti)

Future - Like Me (feat. 42 Dugg & Lil Baby)