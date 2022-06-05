OVO Sound Radio Brings On GOVI For Season 4 Episode 11

OVO Sound Radio showcased songs by many of the top artists, including Future, French Montana, and more, during the 11th episode of season 4, this week. GOVI stepped in for a guest set during the show.
Kicking things off, Oliver began his set with Babyface Ray's "Spending Spree," before later going on to share Quavo and Takeoff's new collaboration, "Hotel Lobby," which was released last month with a music video shot in the style of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.
GOVI played tracks by Kellerkind, Pretty Girl, and even himself, while G0homeroger showcased Lucki, Lil Gnar, Yeat, and more.
Check out the full tracklist as well as the entirety of OVO Sound Radio Season 4 Episode 11 below.
Oliver Set:
Babyface Ray - Spending Spree (feat. Veeze)
Future - PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ
Bluebucksclan - Victor Cruz
Loe Shimmy - Bounty (feat. Kodak Black)
French Montana - Mop Stick (feat. Kodak Black)
Lil Jairmy - 5 Years
Quavo & Takeoff - Hotel Lobby
Moneybagg Yo - See Wat I’m Sayin
SleazyWorld Go - Sleazy Flow (Remix) (feat. Lil Baby)
Loe Shimmy - Tina
French Montana - Alcatraz
Skillibeng - Whap Whap (Remix) (Feat. Fivio Foreign & French Montana)
Navaz - Big Food
Marksman - Action
Giggs & Tion Wayne - Suffer
Russ Millions - BABA (Toma Tussi)
Nafe Smallz - Gelato 41 (feat. D-Block Europe)
M Huncho - 38 (feat. D-Block Europe)
Clavish - Greece
SEVEN 7oo - FUCK THE INDUSTRY (feat. Rondodasosa, Central Cee, Nko)
Headie One & GAZO - 22 Carats
SEVEN 7oo - SPACCIATORE (feat. Gazo, Vale Pain, Keta, Nko)
SEVEN 7oo - 667OO (feat. Freeze Corleone, Ashe 22, Keta, Sacky, Nko, Dahirvè)
Gazo - MOLLY
Smallgod, Black Sherrif, YSSI SB & Adje - Holy F4k (Remix)
GOVI Set:
GOVI - HARI
Mr. Sosa - Flowers In Bloom
Logic10000 - Rush
yunè pinku - Bluff
Pugilist - Déjà Vu
Wayward - Sapphire Eyes
Kellerkind - Dhol
Kellerkind - Release
Aparde - Varia
Pretty Girl - Arc
Solomon Fesshaye - Star City
boys be kko - ano kyo ku
Louf - Euler's Disc
GOVI - WHAT YOU NEED
G0homeroger Set:
Future - Love You Better
YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Loner Life
NoCap - No Hook
Babyface Ray - A1 Since Day 1
FCG Heem - Walkin Lick
Rot Ken - Same Slums
Joony - HIGH AS ME
Joony - ON DAT SHIT
Yeat - Poppin
T$AN - 4L
Lucki - Good Memories
Rooga - Old Rooga
Real boston Richey - Certified Dripper
BabyTron - Euphoria
CEO Trayle - Buy A Boat
Lil Gnar - No Reason (feat. Lil Keed & Yak Gotti)
Future - Like Me (feat. 42 Dugg & Lil Baby)