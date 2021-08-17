OVO co-founder Nicholas Carino, better known as OVO Nico, is bringing a new professional basketball team to Scarborough. The Shooting Stars are officially set to make their debut in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), in May 2022.

“I was born and raised in Scarborough. It’s a big, big thing for me to do it here. It’s a dream come true,” Niko explained to Complex, as for why Scarborough.

“I love the idea of it being in the summertime," he added. "I think that was the major thing for me because I didn’t want it to compete with the Raptors, Euro League, FIBA.”



Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Nico also discussed where the team name came from, explaining that he wants it to inspire the youth: “It’s the inspiration that allows the youth to dream bigger. Dream for the stars, shoot for the stars, or whatever the case may be. I think that’s my main thing for the youth: to inspire and to create different opportunities [for them]."

Nico has been a longtime close friend of Drake's and helped the rap legend to found the fashion and lifestyle brand OVO.

Fans can get access to season tickets by putting down a $100 deposit.

