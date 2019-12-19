Drake's "October's Very Own" line has officially announced their next collaborative collection with Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami will be available starting this Friday, December 20.

Dubbed the "Surplus Collection," the range of apparel consists of hoodies, tees, jackets and beanies in multiple colorways. Each of the items are highlighted by the “Flower Owl” character that combines Murakami’s signature flower motif with the OVO owl.

Of course, none of the items will come cheap. The beanies and t-shirts will run you $48 and $58, respectively, while the hoodies are priced at $268 and the M65 jacket checks in at $398. According to October's Very Own IG post, all of the gear will be available in-store and online via OVO and Tonari no Zingaro (Kaikai Kiki Official Shop) starting December 20.

Take a closer look at some of the pieces in the IG post embedded below.