Yesterday (June 24), the Supreme Court made a decision that sent the country into an uproar. Roe v. Wade, a decision made to protect a pregnant woman's liberty to choose to have an abortion, was overturned after almost 50 years. In a 5-4 vote, it has been decided that abortions are no longer a federal constitutional right.

Following the shocking news, millions of people across the globe used their voices to go against the court's decisions. While many expressed their concerns via social media, others decided to gather and protest for their beliefs. According to KTLA, a news station in Los Angeles, California, at around 1 p.m., a crowd of people formed for a demonstration in front of the federal courthouse in downtown LA.

Reports claimed that as the night went on there were violent run-ins with advocates and police. It was stated, by KTLA, that bottles and rocks began being thrown in the direction of officers, this led to law enforcement using non-lethal rounds on demonstrators in an attempt to calm them down.

Eventually, the rally lingered into nearby interstates-- the 110 and 101-- leading to arrests. Footage captured by Sky 9 News, caught the uproar as it unfolded. Dozens of citizens filled the streets and officers urged them to remove themselves. Sky 9 reported that, at the time, over 55 arrests had been made in connection to the demonstration.

It can be assumed that this is the first protest of many. As the outrage possessed by Americans continues to increase, their patience is starting to wear thin-- which will more than likely result in rallies happening across the country.