More than 100 people have been arrested in Chicago on Monday following a night of looting and unrest that was prompted by law enforcement's shooting of a person in the city’s Englewood area the day prior.

"This was straight up, felony criminal conduct," said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "This was an assault on our city."

Shops like Coach, Nike, Burberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Louis Vuitton, Dior, and more in the city’s upscale Magnificent Mile shopping district are said to have been damaged, in addition to grocery stores in the area and other parts of the city. 13 officers and 2 civilians were also injured during the unrest.

"We are waking up in shock this morning," said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a press conference. "During the early morning hours of today, dozens of individuals came to our Loop, Mag Mile, River North and Gold Coast neighborhoods, as well as our commercial district around North and Clybourn. These individuals engaged in what can only be described as brazen and extensive criminal looting and destruction. To be clear, this had nothing to do with legitimate, protected First Amendment expression."

Those arrested are expected to face charges including looting, disorderly conduct, and battery against police. Additionally, Lightfoot has said the city has activated a neighborhood protection program that will increase police presence, "for foreseeable days until we know our neighborhoods are safe."

Both the mayor and police department are facing some backlash for their strict reprimanding of looters, citing that the concern seems to be centered around corporations rather than the communities. Also, critics note that increasing police presence in neighborhoods will likely escalate situations of this nature.

In regards to the shooting that triggered the unrest, the Chicago Police Department claims that the individual who was shot on Sunday was firing back at officers but it is hard to corroborate the story without any additional evidence such as bodycam footage.

