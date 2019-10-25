Big Boi and Andre 3000 have transcended the part of "local heroes," but it would be unwise to forget their roots. After all, OutKast and Atlanta are damn near synonymous at this point. The legendary duo even paid homage to their city on ATLiens, a term that has stuck around for decades down the line. It's no wonder the city of Atlanta decided it was due time to return the favor. CNN reports that Atlanta commissioned a beautiful depiction of OutKast, which finds the duo's calming and inspiring presence inspiring the Little Five Points neighborhood.

Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty Images

The mural, which was brought to life by JEKS, captivated locals in a major way. The report claims that locals were excited to see the project unfold, a buzz that wasn't lost on JEKS. "Each day I painted, more and more people would stop by," JEKS explained to CNN. "I hoped the piece would make a positive impact in the community and cause some local buzz, but I didn't think it would blow up like it has. The amount of posts, messages, and 'thank you's' I've received are almost overwhelming."

No matter where you stand, you can't be mad at Atlanta paying homage to two of the most brilliant minds to ever emerge from the city. As a matter of fact, more places should step up to pay homage to hip-hop legends. Good for Atlanta to lead by example, much like OutKast has done time and done again.