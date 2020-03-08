Big Boi, most notably known for his work with Andre 3000 in Outkast, is getting ready to hold his first-ever festival in his hometown of Atlanta, GA. The KryptoniteFest joins a long list of festivals that are already enjoyed by fans and artists alike. Many of the festivals on this list are well-established brands that have been putting on shows for years, however, artist-thrown festivals have been growing in popularity over the years as well; OVO Fest, Camp Flog Gnaw, and Yams Day to name a few.

We're expecting Big Boi's festival to join the likes of these powerhouses soon, as it will likely be a hot-spot for Atlanta's already thriving music scene. Atlanta superstars will gladly represent for their city and grace the stage for a well-respected "OG" like Big Boi.

Goodie Mob, EARTHGANG, and Kneel'n Rey are already confirmed acts, however, we're expecting the whole city to show out for their first-ever KryptoniteFest, and we can't wait.

The festival is set to take place on April 18 at the Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park in Atlanta.

Tickets for the show went on sale to the public on Friday (March 6th) here.

If you're in the Atlanta area, we'd recommend snatching them up as soon as possible, as there can only be one first-ever KryptoniteFest!