OutKast Enhanced Your Brain On "Wheelz Of Steel"

If you, for some unholy reason, have never picked up Outkast's masterpiece album ATLiens, it's never too late for course correction. An integral piece of work in the greater hip-hop canon, and arguably Kast's strongest album (though Stankonia and Aquemini have no shortage of loyal soldiers), ATLiens is sonically Kast's darkest body of work. With hazy and mysterious production from Big Boi & Andre themselves, "Wheelz Of Steel" exemplifies the project in a major way.

Off the bat, the groove is inescapable, driven by an incredible bassline from Preston Crump. Both Big Boi and Andre take to the instrumental with effortless cool, with the former proving yet again he can hang with the oft-touted Top 5 contender; at this point, can we put some more respect on Big Boi's name? "It took your mama nine months to make it," he raps, sliding into his second verse "but it only took a n***a 30 minutes to take it." Andre picks up where he left off, showcasing some of his subtle innovations, like inserting well-placed "ums" into his rhyme-schemes - which other rapper is referencing a stocked up commode?

Be sure to check this one out now, and allow "Wheelz Of Steel" to kick off an afternoon OutKast wave. It'll do the body good.

Quotable Lyrics

The Pope and his folks got us under a scope

But for unknown reasons cause we don't sell dope

That you distribute, we don't contribute to your clandestine activity

My soliloquy may be hard for some to swallow, but so is cod liver oil

You went behind my back like Bluto when he cut up Olive Oyl