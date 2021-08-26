OutKast Drops New "Two Dope Boyz" Video In Honor Of "ATLiens"

OutKast commemorates twenty-five years of "ATLiens" with a surreal new video for "Two Dope Boyz (In A Cadillac)."

If you were to ask anybody to name ten of the best nineties hip-hop classics, it's a fair bet that a fair number of people would include OutKast's ATLiens. With tomorrow officially set to mark the project's twenty-fifth anniversary, OutKast has come through to commemorate the occasion with a brand new animated video for "Two Dope Boyz (In A Cadillac)."

Unsurprising given the album's futuristic and colorful sci-fi aesthetic, this latest video is brought to life with vivid colors and a distinctive visual style. It doesn't take long for the pair to go intergalactic in the metaphorical sense, making a quick stop at the moon to post up with a pair of extraterrestrial nudists. For the most part, however, the surreal video takes place in good old Atlanta, with the two dope boyz in a Cadillac effectively living up to the song's title as they partake in a late-night cruise.

In addition to dropping off new visuals for "Two Dope Boyz," OutKast also confirms that they intend on releasing an official ATLiens video game. Set to be released on both mobile and desktop, the game will allow players to take control of either Big Boi or Andre 3000 in order to defend Atlanta from an alien invasion. All in a day's work for the legendary hip-hop duo.

Happy anniversary to one of the greatest albums of all time, and celebrate twenty-five years of ATLiens by streaming the brand new video right here.