OutKast Delivered Something For Everyone On "Speakerboxxx/The Love Below"

On this day in 2003, OutKast delivered Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, a double album essentially consisted of two solo projects from Big Boi and Andre 3000. The ambitious endeavor later went on to win Album Of The Year at the Grammy Awards, cementing OutKast as the only rap act to ever take him the prestigious honor.

For some, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below is the duo's magnum opus, an odyssey of different styles that highlights the talents of both members. Admittedly, selecting a single song to highlight on this anniversary is no easy feat; how does one decide whether to draw from Speakerboxxx or The Love Below?

Though either one would lead to a gem, there's something that feels immediate about Big Boi's Knowing, a potent dose of nostalgic Atlanta lyricism. And to be fair, it does feature some vocals from Andre, making this one of the album's lone collaborations between the longtime lyrical partners.

Check it out for yourself, especially if you're pining for the simple pleasures of 2003 hip-hop; some might even argue that it was one of the best years in rap history. No matter where you stand, Speakerboxxxx/The Love Below is an integral piece of the puzzle, so be sure to revisit the album (or at least select songs) when you have a second.

Quotable Lyrics

Fast cash should be the last resort, so make it last

For the risk you took, trick, you shook your ass

For some hundred dollar heels and a designer bag

Now that's ass-backwards

All you got in the refrigerator is bratwurst

Your stomach is balled in a knot, you got that phat purse

Pocketbook, stop and look, pockets look void

Destroyed by the need to indulge and enjoy the finer things in life