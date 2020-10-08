Outkast had hits on hits on hits and three solid albums to their name by the time they dropped Stankonia in 2000.

If Andre 3000 and Big Boi had become superstars with Aquemini, Stankonia was the album that solidified their new status beyond the South. It brought forth their first #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 - "Ms. Jackson" - and their first two Grammy wins.

The 20th anniversary of the influential album is on Halloween and Outkast will be celebrating their opus with a rerelease of the album's three singles ("B.O.B," "Ms. Jackson," and "So Fresh, So Clean") bundled with instrumental and acapella versions, as well as including unreleased remixes of the songs. "B.O.B." in particular will be rereleased with three remixes courtesy of Cutmaster Swift, Beat Bullies, and Rage Against the Machine's Zach de la Rocha, the latter of which received heavy airplay on alternative rock radio when the album first dropped but has never seen an official release until now.

Scott Gries/Getty Images

Stankonia will also be available in a remastered high fidelity version that will boast six additional tracks, including a remix to "So Clean, So Fresh" featuring Snoop Dogg.

Fans can expect the remastered album to hit streaming platforms on October 30 and the single rereleases to follow the next day.