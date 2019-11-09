OutKast & The Neptunes Land Songwriters Hall Of Fame Nomination

It's about time that hip-hop earns its due praise. For the longest time, the writers behind some of the genre's finest songs have been going uncelebrated by the history books. Of course, institutions like The Songwriter's Hall Of Fame can feel symbolic in nature, as the people have long validated the deserving. Still, getting respect from such a storied establishment is no mean feat, and we must always celebrate when a hip-hop presence is acknowledged. Now, OutKast and The Neptunes, two legendary duos in the game.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Big Boi, Andre 3000, Pharrell Williams, and the oft-unsung Chad Hugo have amassed some impeccable discographies, and the Songwriter's Hall Of Fame has decided to honor their contributions with some nominations. The noms place them on a shortlist of twenty possible contenders, including REM's Michael Stipe (Shout out to REM), Annie Lennox, Journey, Gloria Estefan, Patti Smith, and more. Now, it's hardly a guarantee that Kast or The Neptunes will secure a slot, but let's be honest - a snub would be egregious, given everything they've done for music culture in general; at some point, even your most culturally obtuse family member was singing "Hey Ya" or "Happy."

The winners will be announced on June 11th 2020. In the meantime, check out the full list of nominees right here.