OTF's King Von Returns With "Crazy Story Pt. 3"

Lil Durk's OTF clique is having an incredible run right now. While Durk's already established himself, there's a few artist he's worked with over the years that are readying themselves for a massive year. King Von has been closely associated with Durk for years now. With a new project on the way, he came through with a brand new single.

You've probably heard King Von's "Crazy Story" part one and two by now. The rapper's back with "Crazy Story Pt. 3" today and the story is, indeed, quite crazy. King Von's storytelling ability is fully showcased on the song as he picks up where he was at on "Crazy Story Pt. 3."

King Von continues to get better and better with each drop. We're excited to see what he has in store on his next project.

Quotable Lyrics

Oh shit, I just dropped my gun

Plus I got one arm

I'm tryna drive, I can't shoot back now

This man on my ass, I almost crash

But I got the wheel, he tryna keep it real

But there go 12, he bust a quick right

And I just bust a left