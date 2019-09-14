mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

OTF's King Von Returns With "Crazy Story Pt. 3"

Aron A.
September 13, 2019 20:54
101 Views
20
1
CoverCover

Crazy Story Pt. 3
King Von

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

King Von picks up where he left off.


Lil Durk's OTF clique is having an incredible run right now. While Durk's already established himself, there's a few artist he's worked with over the years that are readying themselves for a massive year. King Von has been closely associated with Durk for years now. With a new project on the way, he came through with a brand new single.

You've probably heard King Von's "Crazy Story" part one and two by now. The rapper's back with "Crazy Story Pt. 3" today and the story is, indeed, quite crazy. King Von's storytelling ability is fully showcased on the song as he picks up where he was at on "Crazy Story Pt. 3." 

King Von continues to get better and better with each drop. We're excited to see what he has in store on his next project.

Quotable Lyrics
Oh shit, I just dropped my gun
Plus I got one arm
I'm tryna drive, I can't shoot back now
This man on my ass, I almost crash
But I got the wheel, he tryna keep it real
But there go 12, he bust a quick right
And I just bust a left

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  1
  101
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
King Von OTF new song
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS OTF's King Von Returns With "Crazy Story Pt. 3"
20
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject