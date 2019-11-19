OTF's King Von Drops Off "2 AM"

One artist who's been bubbling right now is King Von. Although he's been often seen alongside Lil Durk, he's slowly been establishing himself as a great rapper in his own right. The OTF clique in general is filled with some great talent but King Von has been putting in a ton of work lately and he's been gaining more prominence slowly but surely. Over the weekend, he blessed fans with a brand new song and video called, "2 A.M." Adhering to the traditional drill sound, he hops over a frightening instrumental and storms through it with vengeance. "It's 2 a.m., we leavin' the club/ Heard the opps outside," he raps on the hook. "Did 'em dirty now it's hot outside."

Peep his new track below and keep your eyes peeled for more music from King Von.

Quotable Lyrics

Call up Chapo, he sendin' them bricks

They ain't blood but they leechin' like tits

Model hoes, they be all on my dick

.223, pack by six, you could pick

When the witness ain't there, it won't stick