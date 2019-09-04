OTF's King Von Details The Reality Of The Streets On "What It's Like"

Lil Durk may have moved out of Chicago but that doesn't mean he abandoned his city in any way. The rapper is still rocking with the same crew as he continues to dominate the rap game. As he established himself in the industry, he's also been making sure his platform is used to put on for other artists. King Von is among the many talented rappers on the OTF Roster. Although Von hasn't necessarily had a breakout moment just yet, he's getting ready to make some big moves.

King Von is back with his latest single, titled, "What It's Like." Over somber production provided by Chopsquad DJ, King Von paints a vivid picture of the reality that goes on in the streets of Chicago.

Peep his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

You don't know how it go

You help the witness, don't show

Court date's comin' slow

Baby mama, she a hoe

And the opps still slidin'

Tryna find out who killed fo'